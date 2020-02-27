OFFER BECOMING UNCONDITIONAL IN ALL RESPECTS

As set out in the daily report issued by the Registrar on 27 February 2020, valid acceptances of the Offer have been received in respect of 734,815,000 Kingsley Shares, which represents approximately 91.85% of the voting rights in Kingsley as at the date of this announcement.

In addition to the above, all the other Offer Conditions as set out under the section headed "Conditions of the Offer" in the "Letter from Ballas Capital", the text of which is set out in the Offer Document, have been satisfied. Accordingly, the Offeror hereby announces that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects on 28 February 2020.

OFFER REMAINS OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE

Pursuant to Rule 15.1 and Rule 15.3 of the Takeovers Code, where a conditional offer becomes or is declared unconditional (whether as to acceptances or in all respects), it should remain open for acceptance for not less than 14 days thereafter, but in any case at least 28 days following the date on which the Offer Document is posted (where the Response Document is posted after the date on which the Offer Document is posted). The Offer Document was despatched on 19 February 2020. Accordingly, assuming that the Response Document will be despatched on or before 4 March 2020, the Offer will remain open for acceptance until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, being the First Closing Date as set out in the Offer Document.

Further announcement on the results of the Offer will be made in accordance with Rule 19.1 of the Takeovers Code.

It is currently expected that the shares of Kingsley will be suspended from trading from 19 March 2020 due to insufficient public float pursuant to Rule 11.23(7) of GEM Listing Rules. The Kingsley Shareholders who do not accept the Offer before 4:00 p.m. on 18 March 2020 would not be able to trade the Kingsley Shares on the Stock Exchange if the trading is suspended.

COMPULSORY ACQUISITION RIGHTS

As disclosed in the Offer Document, the Offeror intends to exercise the compulsory acquisition rights to which it is entitled subject to the compliance with Rule 2.11 of the Takeovers Code and the Companies Law to privatize Kingsley as described in the section headed "Compulsory Acquisition Rights and Withdrawal from Listing" in the Offer Document. Further announcement will be made with respect to the expected timeline of the exercise of compulsory rights and the withdrawal of listing of Kingsley in due course.

The Kingsley Shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document and accompanying Acceptance Form, as well as the Response Document once it is available, before deciding whether to accept or reject the Offer. Kingsley Shareholders and/or potential investors of Kingsley are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Kingsley. The Offeror and the Offeree remind their respective associates of the dealing restrictions under the Takeovers Code and to disclose their permitted dealings, if any, in any securities of Kingsley.