China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

09/02/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors on the recent development in relation to the business of the Group.

On 2 September 2019, Dalian Maple Leaf Educational Group Company Limited ("Dalian Educational Group"), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, entered into a cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with the Inner Mongolia Hohhot Horinger New Area Administrative Committee (內蒙古呼和浩特和林格爾新區管理委員會) (the "Administrative Committee") in relation to the construction, operation and management of a proposed school in Inner Mongolia Hohhot Horinger New Area (the "School"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agree, among others, that:

  1. the Administrative Committee shall provide land of approximately 140,000 square meters for the School campus and shall be responsible for the construction and decoration of the School and the provision of educational facilities;
  2. Dalian Educational Group shall be responsible for the operation and management of the School;
  3. the School will provide pre-school, elementary school, middle school, high school and foreign national school education with a target capacity of approximately 4,600 students in total, the School is expected to open in September 2020.
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The Company expects that the establishment of the School will enhance and strengthen the Group's existing operation, lay a solid foundation for the Inner Mongolia educational school district and bring synergy effect to the Group's existing schools in Ordos. Given Hohhot is one of the key cities where the Chinese government aims to promote regional economic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Company also expects that the establishment of the School will help the Group in further expanding its school network to Outer Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan and attract students in these countries to enroll in the School.

As the project may or may not proceed as contemplated, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen, Ms. Jingxia Zhang and Mr. James William Beeke as Executive Directors; Mr. Howard Robert Balloch as Non- executive Director; and Mr. Peter Humphrey Owen, Dr. Alan Shaver and Mr. Lap Tat Arthur Wong as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:36:03 UTC
