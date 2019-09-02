China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors on the recent development in relation to the business of the Group.

On 2 September 2019, Dalian Maple Leaf Educational Group Company Limited ("Dalian Educational Group"), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, entered into a cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with the Inner Mongolia Hohhot Horinger New Area Administrative Committee (內蒙古呼和浩特和林格爾新區管理委員會) (the "Administrative Committee") in relation to the construction, operation and management of a proposed school in Inner Mongolia Hohhot Horinger New Area (the "School"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agree, among others, that:

the Administrative Committee shall provide land of approximately 140,000 square meters for the School campus and shall be responsible for the construction and decoration of the School and the provision of educational facilities; Dalian Educational Group shall be responsible for the operation and management of the School; the School will provide pre-school, elementary school, middle school, high school and foreign national school education with a target capacity of approximately 4,600 students in total, the School is expected to open in September 2020.