Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

中 國 葉 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Company has introduced the new Maple Leaf World School Program (''World School Program'').

Implementation of the World School Program will take place over a 3-year period commencing from September 2020. Pursuant to the World School Program, the Company's high school program in China will be moving away from the British Columbia curriculum to the Maple Leaf World School curriculum. The Company's first batch of graduates from the World School Program will receive the Maple Leaf High School Graduation Diplomas in June 2023, endorsed by Cognia (formerly known as AdvancEd), which is the largest, globally recognized school accrediting agency in the world.

This strategic shift is being implemented after consultation with the British Columbia's Ministry of Education, who formally agreed to cooperate with the Company during the transition period. In addition, the transition to the World School Program has been discussed with the Company's university partners. Having conducted meetings with key universities in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, these key universities have confirmed their continued intention to preferentially recruit students from China from our high schools.

Our schools will continue to be subject to Cognia's rigorous school inspection processes, in addition to meeting their stringent school continuous improvement plans. All our schools will be certified by their local authorities, as well as by Cognia. In addition, all our teachers will continue to be government certified and meet the Company's high-quality hiring standards.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Moving to the World School Program enables the Company to further enhance its internationally recognized educational programs, which prepares students for entry into top universities, and strengthens their understanding of global issues and international cultures. This includes features such as doubling English class instructional time; offering AP (Advanced Placement) Mathematics and Science subjects; expanding Social Studies curriculum to cover World History, Geography and International Issues, as well as adding leadership perspectives training. The Chinese Humanity courses as well as the many other elective subjects that we are currently offering will remain and become integrated parts of the World School Program.

The World School Program provides a smooth transition from the compulsory Chinese Mandarin language-based grades 1 to 9 curriculum to the English language-based grades 10 to 12 curriculum. It embeds, across all subject areas, key teaching and learning strategies which are known to be the most effective manner for ESL learners to complete an English high school program.

The Company expects that the transition to World School Program will further strengthen its leading position in the education industry, enlarge its market share, and present a wider opportunity for our students and universities worldwide.

By Order of the Board

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen, Ms. Jingxia Zhang and Mr. James William Beeke as Executive Directors; Mr. Howard Robert Balloch as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Peter Humphrey Owen, Mr. Alan Shaver and Mr. Lap Tat Arthur Wong as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pFitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals (Versa 2, Charge 3, Ionic, Alta) Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
11:46pHSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost
RE
11:43pLEGACY IRON ORE : Alipay and DaraPay team up for Cambodian tourism
PU
11:38pGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : 9m2019 Results Analysts Briefing 27 November 2019
PU
11:34pFUJITSU : Formulates 'Fujitsu Future Insights - Digital Transformation in Retail'
AQ
11:33pCHINA UPTOWN : Trading halt
PU
11:33pCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of 100% equity interest in tongdao century concord
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :9m2019 results analysts briefing 27 november 2019
PU
11:33pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX enhances Securities Borrowing and Lending programme with introduction of variable rates
PU
11:31pGlobal Online On-demand Home Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Influence of Digital Media to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group