China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

中 國 楓 葉 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Company has introduced the new Maple Leaf World School Program (''World School Program'').

Implementation of the World School Program will take place over a 3-year period commencing from September 2020. Pursuant to the World School Program, the Company's high school program in China will be moving away from the British Columbia curriculum to the Maple Leaf World School curriculum. The Company's first batch of graduates from the World School Program will receive the Maple Leaf High School Graduation Diplomas in June 2023, endorsed by Cognia (formerly known as AdvancEd), which is the largest, globally recognized school accrediting agency in the world.

This strategic shift is being implemented after consultation with the British Columbia's Ministry of Education, who formally agreed to cooperate with the Company during the transition period. In addition, the transition to the World School Program has been discussed with the Company's university partners. Having conducted meetings with key universities in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, these key universities have confirmed their continued intention to preferentially recruit students from China from our high schools.

Our schools will continue to be subject to Cognia's rigorous school inspection processes, in addition to meeting their stringent school continuous improvement plans. All our schools will be certified by their local authorities, as well as by Cognia. In addition, all our teachers will continue to be government certified and meet the Company's high-quality hiring standards.