China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

中 國 楓 葉 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Instructure Global Ltd. (''Instructure''), pursuant to which the Company shall subscribe to the Canvas Cloud Learning Management System (''Canvas LMS'') provided by Instructure for a term of three years commencing on 28 February 2020, which will be applied to all the Group's high schools located in China, Canada and Australia.

Canvas LMS is a highly respected online learning management system being used by several world's top universities and high schools. 14 of the top 25 USA online bachelor's degree programs are Canvas LMS users. The three-year subscription to the Canvas LMS includes 24/7 tier-one teacher support, premium implementation, Canvas administrator and teacher training packages.

Implementation of the Canvas LMS is expected to enhance the quality of the Group's high school programs in the following ways:

. Maple Leaf World Schools Curriculum - enhance the development of and teachers' accessibility to the Maple Leaf World Schools Curriculum courses, teacher course overviews, unit outlines and lesson plans. The Group's embeds 12 key teaching and learning strategies across all subjects in its curriculum that are known to be effective in assisting students whose first language is not English to master an English grade 10-12 curriculum. Canvas LMS will host all Maple Leaf World Schools courses, planning, resources and instructional videos, which will facilitate discussion among teachers, professional development, course enhancement and accessibility to resources, etc.;