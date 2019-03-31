Log in
China Mar Caixin Manufacturing PMI Rose to 50.8 From 49.9 in Feb

03/31/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to expansionary territory in March for the first time in four months, in line with the official gauge and reflecting a recovery in the growth momentum in the world's second largest economy.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.8 in March from 49.9 in February, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Monday.

Hitting the highest level since October, the index rebounded above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, after staying below that level for three months in a row.

Subindex of new orders climbed to its highest level in four months, and new export orders returned to expansionary territory. Factory production continued to rise in expansionary territory and employment subindex surged to a high not seen since January 2013, said Caixin.

"Overall, with a more relaxed financing environment, government efforts to bail out the private sector and positive progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks, the situation across the manufacturing sector recovered in March," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group.

China's official manufacturing PMI released Sunday rose to its highest level in six months thanks to higher production and more new orders. The index rose to a six-month high of 50.5 in March from 49.2 in February, well above the forecasts of many economists.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

