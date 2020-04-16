China March industrial output falls 1.1% year-on-year, better than forecast; first-quarter investment slides 16.1%

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output to fall by 7.3% in March, moderating somewhat after plunging 13.5% in the first two months of the year.

Retail sales dived 15.8% in March, worse than analysts' expectations for a 10% drop. They had tumbled 20.5% in the first two months as authorities locked down much of the country, consumers shunned crowded places and many shops and restaurants closed.

Fixed asset investment dropped 16.1% in January-March, worse than a forecast 15.1% drop. The gauge had sunk 24.5% in the first two months, the first contraction on record.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of the country's total investment, declined 18.8% in the first quarter of this year, compared with a 26.4% fall in January-February.

While China has largely brought the virus outbreak under control, officials are worried about a possible second wave of infections and analysts warn it could take months before the economy recovers to normal levels.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Judy Hua and Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)