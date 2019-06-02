China May Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.2 Vs 50.2 in April

BEIJING--Activity in China's factories held steady in May, a private gauge indicated, pointing to possible firmness in the manufacturing sector that contrasts with official data which showed a sharp cooling of growth.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index in May remained unchanged from April at 50.2, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Monday.

The 50 level separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

The subindex for total new orders edged higher in May, and the subindex for new export orders moved back above 50 mark to the same level as in January, which was the best reading since March 2018, Caixin said.

The output subindex declined for the second straight month, but remained in expansion territory. However, the subindex measuring sentiment towards future output plunged to its lowest reading since the gauge began in April 2012, a reflection of the trade conflict between China and the U.S. as well as weakened business confidence, Caixin said.

"The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are having an impact on confidence and the best way to respond to this is to boost the confidence of enterprises, residents and capital markets by carrying out favorable reforms and to undertake timely adjustments to regulations and controls," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Monday's release.

China's official manufacturing PMI for May released last week, fell sharply in contraction territory due to weakening overseas demand, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

