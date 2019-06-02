Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China May Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.2 Vs 50.2 in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

BEIJING--Activity in China's factories held steady in May, a private gauge indicated, pointing to possible firmness in the manufacturing sector that contrasts with official data which showed a sharp cooling of growth.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index in May remained unchanged from April at 50.2, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Monday.

The 50 level separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

The subindex for total new orders edged higher in May, and the subindex for new export orders moved back above 50 mark to the same level as in January, which was the best reading since March 2018, Caixin said.

The output subindex declined for the second straight month, but remained in expansion territory. However, the subindex measuring sentiment towards future output plunged to its lowest reading since the gauge began in April 2012, a reflection of the trade conflict between China and the U.S. as well as weakened business confidence, Caixin said.

"The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are having an impact on confidence and the best way to respond to this is to boost the confidence of enterprises, residents and capital markets by carrying out favorable reforms and to undertake timely adjustments to regulations and controls," Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying Monday's release.

China's official manufacturing PMI for May released last week, fell sharply in contraction territory due to weakening overseas demand, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25pJapan's yield cap not easy option for Fed - former BOJ executive
RE
10:23pChina May Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.2 Vs 50.2 in April
DJ
10:22pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
10:22pMexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people
RE
10:16pU.S.-based engineers' body lifts curbs on Huawei employees
RE
10:09pBRITISH HEART FOUNDATION : Coffee not as bad for heart and circulatory system as previously thought
PU
10:05pNIKKEI : Japan's corporate investment rises amid global uncertainty
RE
10:04pChina May factory activity grows at steady pace but recovery still patchy - Caixin PMI
RE
09:34pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sugar cane crush to commence for 2019 | North Queensland Register
PU
09:32pYen hits more than four-month high on trade-war, growth worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession fears
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About