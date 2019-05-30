Log in
China May Official Manufacturing PMI Contracts Amid Rising Trade Tensions

05/30/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

BEIJING--China's manufacturing activity contracted in May, weighed by weaker export orders amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. May's reading fell short of a median forecast of 49.9 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

A subindex measuring production dropped to 51.7 from 52.1 in April, while the new orders index fell to 49.8 from 51.4.

The new export subindex -an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--fell sharply to 46.5 from 49.2 in April.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Friday, remained unchanged at 54.3 in May.

-Grace Zhu

