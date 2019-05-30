China May factory activity shrinks more than expected - official PMI

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, data from the statistics bureau showed. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI to be down a notch at 49.9, below the 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The Chinese economy, hurt by the trade war with the United States, has recently come under persistent downward pressure.

China's exports unexpectedly fell in April on a sharp drop in shipments to the United States, while industrial output and retail sales also showed surprisingly weak growth last month.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)