China May factory activity shrinks more than expected - official PMI

05/30/2019 | 09:15pm EDT
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during a media tour in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank more than expected in May, an official survey showed on Friday, heaping pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to support an economy hit by a bruising trade war with the United States.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, data from the statistics bureau showed. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI to be down a notch at 49.9, below the 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The Chinese economy, hurt by the trade war with the United States, has recently come under persistent downward pressure.

China's exports unexpectedly fell in April on a sharp drop in shipments to the United States, while industrial output and retail sales also showed surprisingly weak growth last month.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

