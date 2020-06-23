Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China May pork imports jump 86% on year to 370,000 tonnes - customs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:01am EDT
Pork for sale is seen at Sanyuanli market in Beijing

China imported 370,000 tonnes of pork in May, up 86% on the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers boosted overseas purchases after a collapse in domestic production.

Total pork imports for the first five months of the year came to 1.72 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said, surging by 146% on the same period a year ago.

Imports of pork including offal were 510,000 tonnes, up 62% on the year, and bringing total imports for this year to 2.28 million tonnes, the data also showed.

The huge purchases come after deadly African swine fever ravaged China's hog herd over the past two years, reducing pork output by almost a third in the first quarter and keeping prices of the country's favourite meat at record highs.

May pork imports were only slightly lower than April's record arrivals of 400,000 tonnes.

The strong monthly shipments came even as key suppliers including the United States and Brazil had to shut meat plants after workers were infected with the coronavirus.

Imports could slow however after one of China's major ports began testing meat shipments for COVID-19 last week, and customs stepped up inspections on all food.

That has helped to boost domestic pork prices <PORK-CN-TOT-D>, which had already begun climbing since mid-May after falling sharply in the prior three months. Prices are currently about twice the levels of a year ago.

Beef imports in May reached 140,000 tonnes, up 15% on a year ago, customs data also showed, with imports for the first five months at 820,000 tonnes, up 46%.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.18% 5.9384 Delayed Quote.31.69%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.19% 131.5 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 94.4 End-of-day quote.-24.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aIndia puts restrictions to curb sale of 'Chinese' products to govt agencies
RE
06:24aGermany unlikely to see second economic slump due to coronavirus - govt advisor
RE
06:18aBank of Spain head wants economic reforms, sees late 2020 recovery
RE
06:15aGerman economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers
RE
06:12aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%
DJ
06:09aChina's May gasoline exports hits lowest since Feb 2019
RE
06:08aIndia money supply surge signals pandemic-related uncertainty, not growth
RE
06:06aOil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
06:01aEuro zone downturn eased in June, V-shaped recovery in doubt
RE
06:01aChina May pork imports jump 86% on year to 370,000 tonnes - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group