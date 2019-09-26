China Medical & HealthCare : SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

On 26 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Borrower entered into the Supplemental Agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to, among other things, (1) extend the date of repayment of the Loan from 11 September 2019 to 11 September 2020; and (2) amend the interest rate of the Loan (i) to (a) approximately 21.8% per annum for the period from 11 September 2019 to 10 October 2019; and (b) 21% per annum for the remainder of term; or (ii) to (a) approximately 17.2% per annum for the period from 11 September 2019 to 1 October 2019; and (b) 16% per annum for the remainder of the term, provided that the Borrower makes partial repayment of the Loan in the amount of not less than HK$38,000,000 on or before 2 October 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the entering of the Loan Agreement. Unless otherwise stated or defined, captialised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

On 26 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Borrower entered into the Supplemental Agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to, among other things: -