China Medical & HealthCare : Second Interim Report 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNAUDITED RESULTS OF THE GROUP The board of directors (the "Directors" and the "Board", respectively) of China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Twelve months ended NOTES 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Revenue 3 1,195,815 1,100,641 Gross proceeds from sales of investments held for trading 181,961 1,217,518 Total 1,377,776 2,318,159 Revenue 3 Goods and services 1,149,935 1,082,220 Rental 8,434 9,186 Interest 36,198 2,308 Others 1,248 6,927 1,195,815 1,100,641 Cost of goods and services (950,065) (927,376) Gross profit 245,750 173,265 Other gains and losses, and other income 5 36,541 22,889 Selling and distribution costs (4,700) (7,797) Administrative expenses (241,168) (240,259) Finance costs 6 (50,044) (81,547) Second Interim Report 2019 1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Twelve months ended NOTES 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Loss before taxation (13,621) (133,449) Taxation credit (expense) 7 50,230 (14,379) Profit (loss) for the period 8 36,609 (147,828) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 34,887 (137,110) Non-controlling interests 1,722 (10,718) 36,609 (147,828) Earnings (loss) per share 10 Basic HK0.24 cents HK (0.95) cents Diluted HK0.24 cents HK (0.95) cents Second Interim Report 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Profit (loss) for the period 36,609 (147,828) Other comprehensive (expense) income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net change on available-for-sale investments - (1,098) Net change on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 725 - Exchange differences arising on translation: Exchange (loss) gain arising from translation of foreign operation (32,338) 2,113 (31,613) 1,015 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Gain on revaluation of leasehold land and buildings - 7,923 Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period (31,613) 8,938 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period 4,996 (138,890) Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company 4,042 (129,167) Non-controlling interests 954 (9,723) 4,996 (138,890) Second Interim Report 2019 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2019 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Investment properties 11 764,568 775,676 Property, plant and equipment 11 1,309,258 1,365,534 Prepaid lease payments 96,437 102,733 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 802 - Available-for-sale investments - 802 Goodwill 31,368 33,207 Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 7,477 7,819 2,209,910 2,285,771 Current assets Inventories 21,874 18,168 Properties under development for sale 6,030 6,243 Properties held for sale 215,839 265,649 Prepaid lease payments 2,795 2,894 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 23,302 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 101 - Available-for-sale investments - 22,678 Investments held for trading 52,242 138,769 Debtors, deposits and prepayments 12 123,320 179,361 Loans receivable 13 248,540 - Pledged bank deposits 9,076 24,432 Restricted bank deposits 4,430 5,073 Bank balances and cash 412,452 544,092 1,120,001 1,207,359 Second Interim Report 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) AT 30 JUNE 2019 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Current liabilities Creditors and accrued charges 15 424,015 453,674 Deposits received on sales of properties 10,235 12,055 Other contract liabilities 48,866 - Customers' deposits and receipts in advance 51,979 93,175 Consideration payable - 57,300 Amount due to an associate 6,251 6,471 Borrowings - due within one year 16 581,318 325,330 Obligations under finance leases - due within one year 10,761 10,201 Derivative financial instruments - 1,129 Taxation payable 111,716 167,033 1,245,141 1,126,368 Net current (liabilities) assets (125,140) 80,991 Total assets less current liabilities 2,084,770 2,366,762 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 17 33,475 38,237 Borrowings - due after one year 16 232,927 500,173 Obligations under finance leases - due after one year - 9,511 266,402 547,921 1,818,368 1,818,841 Second Interim Report 2019 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) AT 30 JUNE 2019 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Capital and reserves Share capital 18 7,240 7,240 Reserves 1,810,836 1,789,375 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,818,076 1,796,615 Non-controlling interests 292 22,226 Total equity 1,818,368 1,818,841 Second Interim Report 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Attributable to the owners of the Company Retained Properties Investment Capital profit Non- Share Share revaluation revaluation redemption Other Translation (accumulated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserves reserve losses) Total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 July 2017 (audited) 7,240 2,621,374 19,952 - 2,496 (764,901) 21,100 50,151 1,957,412 84,616 2,042,028 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (137,110) (137,110) (10,718) (147,828) Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - 7,923 (1,098) - - 1,118 - 7,943 995 8,938 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - 7,923 (1,098) - - 1,118 (137,110) (129,167) (9,723) (138,890) Recognition of equity-settled share-based payments (note 23) - - - - - - - - - 3,003 3,003 Acquisition of non-controlling interest of a subsidiary without a change in control - - - - - (31,630) - - (31,630) (55,670) (87,300) At 30 June 2018 (audited) 7,240 2,621,374 27,875 (1,098) 2,496 (796,531) 22,218 (86,959) 1,796,615 22,226 1,818,841 Adjustment (see note 2) - - - 1,098 - - - (6,567) (5,469) - (5,469) At 1 July 2018 (restated) 7,240 2,621,374 27,875 - 2,496 (796,531) 22,218 (93,526) 1,791,146 22,226 1,813,372 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 34,887 34,887 1,722 36,609 Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - 725 - - (31,570) - (30,845) (768) (31,613) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - - - 725 - - (31,570) 34,887 4,042 954 4,996 Lapse of share options (note 23) - - - - - - - 22,888 22,888 (22,888) - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 7,240 2,621,374 27,875 725 2,496 (796,531) (9,352) (35,751) 1,818,076 292 1,818,368 Second Interim Report 2019 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Cash (used in) from operating activities (2,237) 1,059,630 Interest paid (50,044) (79,122) Tax refund (paid) 1,611 (7,138) Net cash (used in) from operating activities (50,670) 973,370 Investing activities Purchase of available-for-sale investments - (23,480) Placement of pledged bank deposits and restricted bank deposits - (24,811) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits and restricted bank deposits 14,816 236,091 Additions of investment properties (9,776) (23,150) Additions of property, plant and equipment (42,089) (55,586) Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,350) (4,438) Other investing activities 6,052 6,743 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (33,347) 111,369 Second Interim Report 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Financing activities New borrowings raised 432,555 774,801 Repayments of borrowings (417,069) (1,808,601) Repayments of obligations under finance leases (8,161) (12,048) Repayment of consideration payable for acquisition of non-controlling interests (55,800) - Acquisition of additional interest in subsidiaries - (30,000) Net cash used in financing activities (48,475) (1,075,848) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (132,492) 8,891 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 544,092 529,326 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate 852 5,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 412,452 544,092 Represented by: Bank balances and cash 412,452 544,092 Second Interim Report 2019 9 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Pursuant to a resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of the Company held on 6 December 2018, the Company's financial year end date has been changed from 30 June to 31 December commencing from financial year of 2019. Accordingly, the current financial period will cover a period of eighteen months from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2019. These unaudited second interim consolidated financial statements now presented cover a period of twelve months from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. The comparative figures presented for the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and related notes cover the audited figures of the financial year from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has net current liabilities of HK$125,140,000. The directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group when preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. Taking into account the ongoing availability of finance to the Group, including the cash flows generated from its principal operations, existing banking facilities, successful refinancing of certain bank borrowings of HK$517,389,000 and the utilisation of the standby loan facility from a financial institution amounting to HK$200,000,000 if necessary subsequent to the reporting period, the directors of the Company are of the opinion that the Group has sufficient working capital to meet in full its financial obligations as they fall due for at least the next twelve months from the end of the reporting period and accordingly these condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. 10 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at revalued amounts or fair values, as appropriate. Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018. Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 July 2018 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments HK(IFRIC) - Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to HKFRS 4 Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts Amendments to Hong As part of the Annual Improvements to Kong Accounting HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle Standard ("HKAS") 28 Amendments to HKAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property Second Interim Report 2019 11 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs (Continued) The new and amendments to HKFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below. 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations. The revenue of the Group is principally from (1) the operations of hospitals in the People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong) (the "PRC") (the "Healthcare"); (2) property development of independent living units and the operation of a health campus in the PRC with focus on elderly care and retirement community (the "Eldercare"); (3) the developing and selling of properties in the PRC (the "Property development"); (4) the leasing of residential and office properties (the "Property investment"); (5) the provision of loan financial services (the "Financial services") and (6) the trading of securities in Hong Kong and overseas markets (the "Securities trading and investments"). Revenue from Property investment will continue to be accounted for in accordance with HKAS 17 "Leases". Revenue from Financial services and Securities trading and investments will be accounted for in accordance with HKFRS 9, whereas the revenue from Healthcare, Eldercare (excluding rental income) and Property development will be accounted for under HKFRS 15. The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 July 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 July 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations. 12 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 15 HKFRS 15 introduces a 5-step approach when recognising revenue: Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer

Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract

Step 3: Determine the transaction price

Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract

Step 5: Recognise revenue when (or as) the Group satisfies a performance obligation. Under HKFRS 15, the Group recognises revenue when (or as) a performance obligation is satisfied, i.e. when "control" of the goods or services underlying the particular performance obligation is transferred to the customer. A performance obligation represents a good and service (or a bundle of goods or services) that is distinct or a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same. Control is transferred over time and revenue is recognised over time by reference to the progress towards complete satisfaction of the relevant performance obligation if one of the following criteria is met: the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits provided by the Group's performance as the Group performs; Second Interim Report 2019 13 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 15 (Continued) the Group's performance creates and enhances an asset that the customer controls as the Group performs; or

the Group's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the Group and the Group has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date. Otherwise, revenue is recognised at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the distinct good or service. A contract asset represents the Group's right to consideration in exchange for goods or services that the Group has transferred to a customer that is not yet unconditional. It is assessed for impairment in accordance with HKFRS 9. In contrast, a receivable represents the Group's unconditional right to consideration, i.e. only the passage of time is required before payment of that consideration is due. A contract liability represents the Group's obligation to transfer goods or services to a customer for which the Group has received consideration (or an amount of consideration is due) from the customer. 14 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 15 (Continued) Over time revenue recognition: measurement of progress towards complete satisfaction of a performance obligation Output method The progress towards complete satisfaction of a performance obligation is measured based on output method, which is to recognise revenue on the basis of direct measurements of the value of the goods or services transferred to the customer to date relative to the remaining goods or services promised under the contract, that best depict the Group's performance in transferring control of goods or services. The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources. Revenue from healthcare services For revenue from healthcare services, except for the revenue from the provision of beds for in-patient admissions, the revenue of healthcare services is recognised at a point of time, i.e. when the services are provided. For the revenue from the provision of beds for in-patient admissions, the which the control of the services is transferred when the Group had provided the related services over the time, revenue is recognised when the patients simultaneously received services over time. Revenue from eldercare related services For revenue from eldercare related services, for which the control of the services is transferred when the Group had provided the related services over the time, revenue is recognised when the customers simultaneously received eldercare related services over time. Second Interim Report 2019 15 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 15 (Continued) Revenue from pharmaceutical sales Revenue from pharmaceutical sales is recognised at the point when the control of the goods has transferred on receipt by the customer. Revenue from property development Revenue from sales of completed properties is recognised at a point in time when the underlying property is transferred to the customer. Deposits and instalments received on properties sold prior to the date of revenue recognition are contract liabilities and included in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as "Deposits received on sales of properties". 16 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.2 Summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 15 Based on the assessment by the directors of the Company, there is no material impact of transition to HKFRS 15 on accumulated losses at 1 July 2018. The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1 July 2018. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. Carrying Carrying amounts amounts previously under reported at HKFRS 15 at 30 June 1 July 2018 Adjustments 2018* Note HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current liabilities Other contract liabilities a - 37,114 37,114 Customers' deposits and receipts in advance a 93,175 (37,114) 56,061 The amounts in this column are before the adjustments from the application of HKFRS 9. Note: As at 1 July 2018, included in customers' deposits and receipts in advance, HK$37,114,000 related to receipts in advance from customers for services under contracts with customers. These balances were reclassified to other contract liabilities upon the initial application of HKFRS 15. Second Interim Report 2019 17 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (Continued) 2.1.2 Summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 15 (Continued) The following table summaries the impacts of applying HKFRS 15 on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2019 for each of the line items affected. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. Amounts without application of As reported Adjustments HKFRS 15 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current liabilities Other contract liabilities a 48,866 (48,866) - Customers' deposits and receipts in advance a 51,979 48,866 100,845 Note: As at 30 June 2019, receipts in advance from customers for services under contracts with customers of HK$48,866,000 would have been stated as Customers' deposits and receipts in advance under HKAS 18. This amount was recorded as other contract liabilities under HKFRS 15. 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments In the current period, the Group has applied HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related consequential amendments to other HKFRSs. HKFRS 9 introduces new requirements for (1) the classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, (2) expected credit losses ("ECL") for financial assets and other items and general hedge accounting. 18 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) The Group has applied HKFRS 9 in accordance with the transition provisions set out in HKFRS 9, i.e. applied the classification and measurement requirements (including impairment) retrospectively to instruments that have not been derecognised as at 1 July 2018 (date of initial application) and has not applied the requirements to instruments that have already been derecognised as at 1 July 2018. The difference between carrying amounts as at 30 June 2018 and the carrying amounts as at 1 July 2018 are recognised in the opening accumulated losses and other components of equity, without restating comparative information. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement". 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 Classification and measurement of financial assets Trade receivables arising from contracts with customers are initially measured in accordance with HKFRS 15. All recognised financial assets that are within the scope of HKFRS 9 are subsequently measured at amortised cost or fair value, including unquoted equity investments measured at cost less impairment under HKAS 39. Debt instruments that meet the following conditions are subsequently measured at amortised cost: the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and

the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Second Interim Report 2019 19 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Classification and measurement of financial assets (Continued) Debt instruments that meet the following conditions are subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"): the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling the financial assets; and

the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. All other financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), except that at the date of initial application/initial recognition of a financial asset the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in fair value of an equity investment in other comprehensive income ("OCI") if that equity investment is neither held for trading nor contingent consideration recognised by an acquirer in a business combination to which HKFRS 3 "Business Combinations" applies. In addition, the Group may irrevocably designate a debt investment that meets the amortised cost or FVTOCI criteria as measured at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch. Financial assets at FVTPL Financial assets that do not meet the criteria for being measured at amortised cost or FVTOCI or designated as FVTOCI are measured at FVTPL. 20 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Financial assets at FVTPL (Continued) Financial assets at FVTPL are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, with any fair value gains or losses recognised in profit or loss. The net gain or loss recognised in profit or loss excludes any dividend or interest earned on the financial asset and is included in the "other gain and losses" line item. The directors of the Company reviewed and assessed the Group's financial assets as at 1 July 2018 based on the facts and circumstances that existed at that date. Changes in classification and measurement on the Group's financial assets and the impacts thereof are detailed in Note 2.2.2. Impairment under ECL model The Group recognises a loss allowance for ECL on financial assets which are subject to impairment under HKFRS 9 (including debtors, deposits, loans receivable, pledged bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and bank balance). The amount of ECL is updated at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition. Lifetime ECL represents the ECL that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of the relevant instrument. In contrast, 12-month ECL ("12m ECL") represents the portion of lifetime ECL that is expected to result from default events that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date. Assessment are done based on the Group's historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors that are specific to the debtors, general economic conditions and an assessment of both the current conditions at the reporting date as well as the forecast of future conditions. Second Interim Report 2019 21 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Impairment under ECL model (Continued) The Group always recognises lifetime ECL for debtors. The ECL on these assets are assessed individually for debtors with significant balances and/or collectively using a provision matrix with appropriate groupings. For all other instruments, the Group measures the loss allowance equal to 12m ECL, unless when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, the Group recognises lifetime ECL. The assessment of whether lifetime ECL should be recognised is based on significant increases in the likelihood or risk of a default occurring since initial recognition. Significant increase in credit risk In assessing whether the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition, the Group compares the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the date of initial recognition. In making this assessment, the Group considers both quantitative and qualitative information that is reasonable and supportable, including historical experience and forward looking information that is available without undue cost or effort. In particular, the following information is taken into account when assessing whether credit risk has increased significantly: an actual or expected significant deterioration in the financial instrument's external (if available) or internal credit rating; 22 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Significant increase in credit risk (Continued) significant deterioration in external market indicators of credit risk, e.g. a significant increase in the credit spread, the credit default swap prices for the debtor;

existing or forecast adverse changes in business, financial or economic conditions that are expected to cause a significant decrease in the debtor's ability to meet its debt obligations;

an actual or expected significant deterioration in the operating results of the debtor;

an actual or expected significant adverse change in the regulatory, economic, or technological environment of the debtor that results in a significant decrease in the debtor's ability to meet its debt obligations. Irrespective of the outcome of the above assessment, the Group presumes that the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition when contractual payments are more than 30 days past due unless the Group has reasonable and supportable information that demonstrates otherwise. The Group considered that default has occurred when the instrument is more than 90 days past due unless the Group has reasonable and supportable information to demonstrate that a more lagging default criterion is more appropriate. Second Interim Report 2019 23 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Measurement and recognition of ECL The measurement of ECL is a function of the probability of default, loss given default (i.e. the magnitude of the loss if there is a default) and the exposure at default. The assessment of the probability of default and loss given default is based on historical data adjusted by forward looking information. Generally, the ECL is estimated as the difference between all contractual cash flows that are due to the Group in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, discounted at the effective interest rate determined at initial recognition. Interest income is calculated based on the gross carrying amount of the financial asset unless the financial asset is credit impaired, in which case interest income is calculated based on amortised cost of the financial asset. Except for investments in debt instruments at FVTOCI, the Group recognises an impairment gain or loss in profit or loss for all financial instruments by adjusting their carrying amount, with the exception of trade receivables where the corresponding adjustment is recognised through a loss allowance account. For investments in debt instruments that are measured at FVTOCI, the loss allowance is recognised in OCI and accumulated in the investment revaluation reserve without reducing the carrying amounts of these instruments. As at 1 July 2018, the directors of the Company reviewed and assessed the Group's existing financial assets for impairment using reasonable and supportable information that is available without undue cost or effort in accordance with the requirements of HKFRS 9. 24 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.2 Summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 9 The table below illustrates the classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities and other items subject to ECL under HKFRS 9 and HKAS 39 at the date of initial application, 1 July 2018. Debt Financial Debtors, Available instruments assets deposits Investment for-sale at at and revaluation Accumulated investments FVTOCI FVTPL prepayments reserve losses Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Closing balance at 30 June 2018 - HKAS 39 23,480 - - 179,361 1,098 86,959 Effect arising from initial application of HKFRS 9 Reclassification from available-for-sale investments (both current and non-current) a (23,480) 22,562 918 - (1,098) 1,098 Impairment under ECL Model b - - - (5,469) - 5,469 Opening balance at 1 July 2018 - 22,562 918 173,892 - 93,526 Notes: Available-for-sale investments

Investments with a fair value of HK$22,562,000 were reclassified from available-for-sale investments to debt instruments at FVTOCI, as these investments are held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling of these assets and the contractual cash flows of these investments are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

At the date of initial application of HKFRS 9, the Group's investments in unlisted investments of HK$918,000 were reclassified from available-for-sale investments to financial assets at FVTPL. The fair value losses of HK$1,098,000 relating to those investments previously carried at fair value were transferred from investment revaluation reserve to accumulated losses. Second Interim Report 2019 25 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and the related amendments (Continued) 2.2.2 Summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 9 (Continued) Notes: (Continued) Impairment under ECL model

The Group applies the HKFRS 9 simplified approach to measure ECL which uses a lifetime ECL for all trade receivables. To measure the ECL, trade receivables are assessed individually for debtors with significant balances and collectively using a provision matrix for the remaining balances, which are grouped based on internal credit rating.

ECL for other financial assets at amortised cost, including debt instruments at FVTOCI, other receivables, pledged bank deposits, restricted bank deposits, bank balances and loans receivable, are assessed on 12m ECL basis as there had been no significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition.

As at 1 July 2018, additional credit loss allowance of HK$5,469,000 has been recognised against accumulated losses. The additional loss allowance is charged against the respective asset.

All loss allowances, including trade receivables as at 30 June 2018 reconciled to the opening loss allowances as at 1 July 2018 are as follows: Trade receivables HK$'000 At 30 June 2018 - HKAS 39 N/A Amounts remeasured through opening accumulated losses 5,469 At 1 July 2018 5,469 26 Second Interim Report 2019 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 2.3 Impacts on opening condensed consolidated statement of financial position arising from the application of all new standards As a result of the changes in the entity's accounting policies above, the opening condensed consolidated statement of financial position had to be restated. The following table shows the adjustments recognised for each individual line items affected. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. At 30 June At 1 July 2018 HKFRS 15 HKFRS 9 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Audited) (Restated) Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - 802 802 Available-for-sale investments 802 - (802) - Current assets Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 22,562 22,562 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - 116 116 Available-for-sale investments 22,678 - (22,678) - Debtors, deposits and prepayments 179,361 - (5,469) 173,892 Current liabilities Other contract liabilities - 37,114 - 37,114 Customers' deposits and receipts in advance 93,175 (37,114) - 56,061 Capital and reserves Reserves 1,789,375 - (5,469) 1,783,906 Second Interim Report 2019 27 3. REVENUE Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Dividend income from listed investments 1,248 6,927 Interest income from loans receivable 36,198 2,308 Rental income from property investment segment 6,619 7,358 Rental income from eldercare segment 1,815 1,828 Revenue from provision of elderly care related service and sales of nutritions 33,422 18,020 Hospital fees and charges 1,043,363 964,563 Revenue from sale of properties related to property development segment 3,107 18,732 Revenue from sale of properties related to eldercare segment 70,043 80,905 1,195,815 1,100,641 28 Second Interim Report 2019 3. REVENUE (Continued) Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 Property Segments Healthcare Eldercare development HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Types of goods or services Property development Sales of properties - - 3,107 Healthcare Inpatient health services 387,456 - - Outpatient healthcare services 274,416 - - Other healthcare services 2,223 - - Physical examination services 92,293 - - Sales of pharmaceutical 286,975 - - 1,043,363 - - Eldercare Eldercare related services - 28,013 - Sales of nutritions - 5,409 - Sales of properties - 70,043 - - 103,465 - Total 1,043,363 103,465 3,107 Timing of revenue recognition A point of time 1,027,782 75,452 3,107 Over time 15,581 28,013 - Total 1,043,363 103,465 3,107 All the revenue from contracts with customers are derived from the PRC. Second Interim Report 2019 29 3. REVENUE (Continued) Set out below is the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers with the amounts disclosed in the segment information. For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 Property Healthcare Eldercare development HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue disclosed in segment information 1,043,363 105,280 3,107 Less: Rental income - (1,815) - Revenue from contracts with customers 1,043,363 103,465 3,107 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION Information regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), represented by the executive directors of the Company, for the purpose of allocating resources to segments and assessing their performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. No operating segments identified by the CODM have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable segments of the Group. The Group is organised into six operating and reportable segments as follows: Healthcare - operations of hospitals in the PRC. Eldercare - property development of independent living units and operations of a health campus in the PRC with focus on elderly care and retirement community. 30 Second Interim Report 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Property development - developing and selling of properties in the PRC. Property investment - leasing of residential and office properties. Financial services - provision of loan financial services. Securities trading and investments - trading of securities in Hong Kong and overseas markets. Segment revenues and results The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segment. For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 Securities Property Property Financial trading and Healthcare Eldercare development investment services investments Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross proceeds from sales of investments held for trading - - - - - 181,961 181,961 Revenue 1,043,363 105,280 3,107 6,619 36,198 1,248 1,195,815 Segment profit (loss) 18,733 (20,903) 141 4,658 29,516 25,412 57,557 Other gains and losses and other income 10,164 Net foreign exchange loss (5,786) Central corporate expenses (65,093) Finance costs (10,463) Loss before taxation (13,621) Second Interim Report 2019 31 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment revenues and results (Continued) For the twelve months ended 30 June 2018 Securities Property Property Financial trading and Healthcare Eldercare development investment services investments Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) Gross proceeds from sales of investments held for trading - - - - - 1,217,518 1,217,518 Revenue 964,563 100,753 18,732 7,358 2,308 6,927 1,100,641 Segment profit (loss) 5,226 (58,154) 917 23,621 2,247 (24,366) (50,509) Other gains and losses and other income 10,695 Net foreign exchange gain 12,206 Central corporate expenses (83,119) Finance costs (22,722) Loss before taxation (133,449) All of the segment revenue reported above is from external customers. Segment profit (loss) represents the profit earned or loss incurred by each segment without allocation of certain other gains and losses and other income, certain foreign exchange gain/loss, central corporate expenses and certain finance costs. 32 Second Interim Report 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment asset and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating and reportable segments: At 30 June 2019 Securities Property Property Financial trading and Healthcare Eldercare development investment services investments Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Segment assets 1,365,079 910,083 41,296 251,300 248,540 92,087 2,908,385 Corporate assets 421,526 Consolidated assets 3,329,911 Segment liabilities 701,844 400,127 62,055 2,326 - - 1,166,352 Corporate liabilities 345,191 Consolidated liabilities 1,511,543 At 30 June 2018 Securities Property Property Financial trading and Healthcare Eldercare development investment services investments Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) Segment assets 1,460,640 975,042 44,945 251,359 - 179,981 2,911,967 Corporate assets 581,163 Consolidated assets 3,493,130 Segment liabilities 747,944 464,644 74,617 2,230 - 1,129 1,290,564 Corporate liabilities 383,725 Consolidated liabilities 1,674,289 Second Interim Report 2019 33 5. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES, AND OTHER INCOME Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Gain (loss) in fair value change of investments held for trading 24,504 (8,716) (Loss) gain in fair value change of derivative financial instruments (4) 4,244 Gain on early repayment of consideration payable for acquisition of non-controlling interests 1,500 - Net loss in promissory notes receivable - (6,500) Fair value changes on investment properties - (1,609) Net gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 27 (1,128) Impairment loss recognised on an available-for-sale investment - (383) Impairment loss recognised on financial assets (6,093) - Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (5,786) 12,307 Government subsidies (Note) 4,459 - Interest income from: - Debt instruments at FVTOCI 1,075 - - Available-for-sale debt instruments - 886 - Bank deposits 4,977 5,084 Others 11,882 18,704 36,541 22,889 Note: The government subsidies mainly represent the subsidies on costs incurred for operation of hospitals and research and development projects with no special and unfulfilled conditions attached. 34 Second Interim Report 2019 6. FINANCE COSTS The finance costs represent interest as follows: Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Interest on: Bank and other borrowings 48,811 79,122 Obligations under finance leases 1,233 2,425 50,044 81,547 7. TAXATION (CREDIT) EXPENSE Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Current tax charge - Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT") in the PRC 2,044 3,442 Land appreciation tax ("LAT") in the PRC 5,233 16,882 Deferred taxation credit (note 17) (3,255) (5,945) Overprovision in prior years (54,252) - (50,230) 14,379 Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods. No tax is payable as the assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for both periods were wholly absorbed by tax losses brought forward. Second Interim Report 2019 35 7. TAXATION (CREDIT) EXPENSE (Continued) EIT in the PRC is calculated at 25% of estimated assessable profit for both periods. Under the Provisional Regulations on LAT implemented upon the issuance of the Provisional Regulations of the PRC on 27 January 1995, all gains arising from transfer of real estate property in the PRC effective from 1 January 1994 are subject to LAT at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including borrowings costs and all property development expenditures. 8. PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Profit (loss) for the period has been arrived at after charging: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 101,373 106,073 Release of prepaid lease payments 2,823 2,965 Cost of inventories and properties held for sale recognised as an expense (included in cost of goods and services) 487,613 467,635 36 Second Interim Report 2019 9. DIVIDENDS The directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: nil) for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. 10. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: Earnings (loss) Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Profit (loss) for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company 34,887 (137,110) Number of Number of shares shares Number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 14,480,072,773 14,480,072,773 The computations of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 do not assume the exercise of share options granted by a subsidiary since the relevant subsidiary is loss making for both periods and such assumed exercise would be anti-dilutive. Second Interim Report 2019 37 11. MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, additions to the Group's property, plant and equipment amounted to HK$42,089,000 (twelve months ended 30 June 2018: HK$55,586,000). During the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, additions to the Group's investment properties amounted to HK$9,776,000 (twelve months ended 30 June 2018: HK$23,150,000). At 30 June 2019, fair value of the Group's investment properties and buildings included in property, plant and equipment as at the end of the current period were assessed by the directors of the Company. At 30 June 2019, the directors of the Company considered that the carrying amounts of the investment properties and buildings included in property, plant and equipment carried at fair value or revalued amounts, as appropriate, did not differ significantly from that what would be determined using fair values at the reporting date. 12. DEBTORS, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Debtors from securities trading - 10,136 Interest receivables from loans receivable 2,249 - Trade receivables arising from hospital operation and elderly care related services operation 96,363 132,756 Deposits with and receivables from the financial institutions 11,245 7,596 Prepayments 854 518 Prepaid business taxes and other PRC taxes - 7,799 Other debtors and utilities deposits 12,609 20,556 123,320 179,361 38 Second Interim Report 2019 12. DEBTORS, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS (Continued) The settlement terms of debtors from securities trading are 2 - 3 days after trade date and they are aged within 2 - 3 days as at 30 June 2018. The settlement terms of debtors from elderly care services are 30 - 60 days after the invoice date. The customers of hospital operation are either settled by cash, credit card or governments' social insurance schemes. For credit card payment, the banks will pay the Group usually 7 days after the trade date. Payments by governments' social insurance schemes will normally be settled by the local social insurance bureau or similar government departments which are responsible for the reimbursement of medical expenses for patients who are covered by the government medical insurance schemes 90 days from the invoice date. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables from hospital operation and elderly care related services presented based on the invoice date as at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018: 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) 0 - 30 days 86,642 90,639 31 - 60 days 1,535 38,265 61 - 90 days 1,378 1,184 91 - 365 days 5,863 2,285 More than 365 days 945 383 96,363 132,756 Second Interim Report 2019 39 13. LOANS RECEIVABLE 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Fixed-rate loans 254,220 - Less: Impairment loss allowance (5,680) - 248,540 - The loans receivable had contractual maturity dates within 1 year as at 30 June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the effective interest rates for the fixed rate loans receivable range from 12% to 21% per annum. Pursuant to the loan agreement dated 10 September 2018 entered by a subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary 1") and the borrower, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (the "Borrower 1"), a loan with carrying amount of HK$175,000,000 as at 30 June 2019 ("Loan 1") is secured by (i) a deed of assignment of a promissory note receivable as hold by the Borrower 1, (ii) a debenture created by the chargor, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Borrower (the "Chargor 1") in favour of the Subsidiary 1 by way of a first fixed and floating charge over all the undertaking, property and assets of the Chargor 1, (iii) a share mortgage in favour of the Subsidiary 1 by way of a first fixed mortgage of the 75% of the entire issued share capital of the Chargor 1 and (iv) an additional deed of assignment of shareholder's loan held by the Borrower 1. 40 Second Interim Report 2019 13. LOANS RECEIVABLE (Continued) Another loan receivable of HK$60,000,000 as at 30 June 2019 was granted under a participation agreement dated 20 December 2018 ("Participation Agreement") with a financial institution ("Financial Institution"). Pursuant to the Participation Agreement, the Subsidiary 1 has agreed to participate without recourse to the Financial Institution in the first drawdown amount of a loan facility between the Financial Institution and a borrower ("FI's Loan"). The Financial Institution agrees and undertakes to apply any amounts receipts from the FI's Loan to repay to the Group in accordance with the proportion of the Group's participation ratio to the FI's Loan. The FI's Loan is secured by (i) the fixed and floating charges over the undertaking, property and assets of a chargor, a company incorporated in Hong Kong (the "Chargor 2") (ii) certain share mortgages on the entire issued shares of the borrower and the Chargor 2, and (iii) deed of assignment of amount owed by the borrower to its beneficial owner, and is guaranteed by the beneficial owner of the borrower. As at 30 June 2019, there is no further commitment of the Subsidiary 1 to participate in other drawdown of the FI's Loan. Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the FI's loan was fully repaid in July 2019. The remaining loan receivable of Australian Dollar 3,500,000 (approximately HK$19,220,000) ("Loan 2") was granted under a loan agreement dated 10 May 2019 entered by another subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary 2") and the borrower, a company incorporated in Australia (the "Borrower 2"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Loan 2 is secured by the personal guarantee by the beneficial owner of Borrower 2. Second Interim Report 2019 41 14. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS SUBJECT TO ECL MODEL Debt instruments at FVTOCI As part of the Group's credit risk management, the Group regularly monitors the external credit rating based on available information at each reporting date for its debt instruments at FVTOCI. Based on the assessment, the management consider that the credit risk of the Group's debt instruments at FVTOCI is insignificant. Trade receivables As part of the Group's credit risk management, the Group applies internal credit rating for its customers in relation to its hospital operation and elderly care related services operation. For non-credit impaired trade balances, the Group applies the HKFRS 9 simplified approach to measure ECL which uses a lifetime ECL. Trade receivables are assessed individually for debtors with significant balances and collectively using a provision matrix for the remaining balances. The estimated loss rates are estimated based on historical observed default rates over the expected life of the debtors and are adjusted for forward- looking information that is available without undue cost or effort. During the current interim period, the Group provided HK$413,000 impairment allowance. 42 Second Interim Report 2019 14. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS SUBJECT TO ECL MODEL (Continued) Trade receivables (Continued) Allowance for impairment The movement in the allowance for impairment in respect of trade receivables during the current interim period was as follows. Trade receivables HK$'000 Balance at 1 July 2018* 5,469 Net remeasurement of loss allowance 413 Balance at 30 June 2019 5,882 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 9 at 1 July 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated. Loans receivable Details of the loans receivable are set out in note 13. At the end of the reporting period, the directors of the Company have assessed the financial position of the debtors as well as the economic outlook of the industries in which the debtors operate, and concluded that there has been no significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition of the loans receivable. Accordingly, the loss allowance for the loans receivable is measured at an amount equal to 12m ECL. Second Interim Report 2019 43 14. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS SUBJECT TO ECL MODEL (Continued) Loans receivable (Continued) The movement in the allowance for impairment in respect of loans receivable during the current interim period was as follows: Loans receivable HK$'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 - Net remeasurement of loss allowance 5,680 Balance at 30 June 2019 5,680 Pledged bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and bank balances and cash The credit risk on liquid funds is limited because the counterparties are reputable banks in Hong Kong and the PRC or banks with high credit-ratings assigned by international credit-rating agencies and the Group has limited exposure to any single financial institution. As at 30 June 2019, the Group performed impairment assessment on bank balances by reference to the average loss rates for respective credit rating grades published by international credit-rating agencies and concluded that the expected credit losses is insignificant. 44 Second Interim Report 2019 15. CREDITORS AND ACCRUED CHARGES 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade payables of hospital operation, of elderly care related services operation and to construction contractors 222,883 253,532 Accrued compensation for late delivery of properties held for sale 5,891 6,099 Accrued construction cost for properties under development for sale 43,308 33,942 Construction cost payable for hospital buildings classified as property, plant and equipment 12,914 6,514 Other creditors and accrued charges 139,019 153,587 424,015 453,674 Trade payables of hospital operation and elderly care related services operation principally comprise amounts outstanding for trade purchases. Trade payables to construction contractors comprise construction costs for property development and other projects. The normal credit period taken for these trade payables is 30 - 90 days. Second Interim Report 2019 45 15. CREDITORS AND ACCRUED CHARGES (Continued) The following is an aged analysis of trade payables of hospital operations, of elderly care related services operation and to construction contractors presented based on the invoice date as at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018: 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) 0 - 30 days 115,819 141,032 31 - 60 days 33,444 36,717 61 - 90 days 29,449 28,797 91 - 365 days 37,588 40,343 Over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years 1,421 4,253 Over 2 years but not exceeding 5 years 5,162 2,390 222,883 253,532 16. BORROWINGS 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Unsecured term loans 123,879 262,382 Secured bank borrowings 257,815 253,675 Unsecured bank borrowings 432,551 309,446 814,245 825,503 46 Second Interim Report 2019 16. BORROWINGS (Continued) Carrying amount repayable based on scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements: 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) On demand or within one year 581,318 325,330 Over one year but not exceeding two years 151,270 362,393 Over two years but not exceeding five years 81,657 137,780 814,245 825,503 Less: Amount due within one year shown under current liabilities (581,318) (325,330) Amount shown under non-current liabilities 232,927 500,173 During the current period, the Group obtained new borrowings amounting to HK$432,555,000 (twelve months ended 30 June 2018: HK$774,801,000) and repaid borrowings amounting to HK$417,069,000 (twelve months ended 30 June 2018: HK$1,808,601,000). Second Interim Report 2019 47 17. DEFERRED TAXATION The following are the major deferred tax liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current period: Withholding tax in respect Fair value of undistributed adjustment earnings of on business PRC subsidiaries combination Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 30 June 2018 (audited) 7,327 30,910 38,237 Credit to profit or loss for the period - (3,255) (3,255) Exchange difference (250) (1,257) (1,507) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 7,077 26,398 33,475 18. SHARE CAPITAL Number Share of shares capital HK$'000 Ordinary shares of HK$0.0005 each Authorised: At 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 600,000,000,000 300,000 Issued and fully paid: At 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 14,480,072,773 7,240 48 Second Interim Report 2019 19. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis Some of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets and financial liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (levels 1 to 3) based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements is observable. Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). Second Interim Report 2019 49 19. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Financial assets/financial liabilities Fair Valuation in the condensed consolidated Fair value as at Fair value as at value techniques statement of financial position 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 hierarchy and key inputs 1) Investments in listed equity Listed equity securities: Listed equity securities: Level 1 Quoted bid prices securities classified as - Hong Kong - Hong Kong in active markets. investments held for trading HK$17,704,000 HK$55,919,000 - Overseas - Overseas HK$34,538,000 HK$82,850,000 2) Investments in listed bond Assets - HK$23,302,000 Assets - HK$22,562,000 Level 1 Quoted bid prices classified as debt instruments in active markets. at FVTOCI/available-for-sales investments 3) Investments in unlisted unit Assets - HK$101,000 Assets - HK$116,000 Level 3 Asset - Based trusts classified as financial approach assets at FVTPL/available-for- - reference to sales investments fair values of the underlying assets and liabilities held by the unlisted unit trusts. 4) Other investments classified as Assets - HK$802,000 Assets - nil (note) Level 2 Quoted bid prices financial assets at FVTPL in second hand markets. 5) Gross-settled option contracts Liabilities - nil Liabilities - HK$1,129,000 Level 3 Quoted from linked with listed equity financial securities institution. Note: The relevant investments with carrying amount of HK$802,000 were measured at cost less any identified impairment losses at 30 June 2018 under HKAS 39. 50 Second Interim Report 2019 19. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of financial assets and financial liabilities Derivative financial instruments HK$'000 At 1 July 2017 (5,373) Total gain in profit or loss 4,244 At 30 June 2018 (1,129) Total loss in profit or loss (4) Settlement 1,133 At 30 June 2019 - Fair value of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities that are not measured at fair value on a recurring basis The directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate at their fair value. Second Interim Report 2019 51 20. PLEDGE OF ASSETS At the end of the reporting period, the following assets of the Group were pledged to securities houses and banks to secure credit facilities granted to the Group: 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Investments held for trading 52,242 138,769 Building (included in property, plant and equipment) 148,597 156,488 Investment properties 483,586 493,681 Properties held for sale 35,800 37,063 Pledged bank deposits 9,076 24,432 729,301 850,433 The Group's obligations under finance leases are secured by the Group's charge over the leased assets. At 30 June 2019, the carrying amount of the Group's medical equipment included an amount of HK$29,156,000 (30 June 2018: HK$32,783,000) in respect of assets held under finance leases. 21. COMMITMENT 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided - Property, plant and equipment 18,542 42,793 - Investment properties 63,721 172,398 82,263 215,191 52 Second Interim Report 2019 22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Other than the amount due to an associate, which is unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand, the Group has entered into the following related party transactions during the period: Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Interest expense to borrowings from related party of the Company (Note) - 1,853 Note: A director of a subsidiary of the Group was a director of the related party. The director of a subsidiary resigned during the twelve months ended 30 June 2018. The remuneration of directors and other members of key management of the Group during the period was as follows: Twelve months ended 30.6.2019 30.6.2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Salaries and other short-term employee benefits 4,684 8,622 Retirement benefit costs 110 72 4,794 8,694 Second Interim Report 2019 53 23. SHARE-BASED PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS In March 2013, Lianyungang Jiatai Construction Co., Ltd. 連雲港嘉泰建設 有限公司 ("Jiatai Construction") signed a cooperative agreement ("Cooperative Agreement") with a doctor so as to employ the doctor to be the hospital incharge in Group's hospital in Nanjing ("Nanjing Hospital") for ten years. At the same time, Jiatai Construction has granted a call option to the doctor so as to provide an incentive to the doctor to serve the Group for the benefit of the development of Nanjing Hospital. The call option can be exercised within six months upon the completion of five years employment and the satisfaction of performance targets. The performance targets are based on: i) revenue amounting of RMB600 million; and ii) profit excluding finance costs of RMB90 million in Nanjing Hospital in the fifth year commencing on the date of the employment of the doctor (i.e. from May 2018 to April 2019) as per the management account of Nanjing Hospital from May 2018 to April 2019. An option of acquiring RMB30,000,000 registered capital of Jiatai Construction is granted from existing equity owner of Jiatai Construction. The exercise price is RMB1 per unit capital of the registered capital of Jiatai Construction. The call option may be exercisable based on the factors as follows: If both performance targets reach 90%, 100% of call option can be exercised; If both performance targets reach 80%, 90% of call option can be exercised; If both performance targets reach 70%, 80% of call option can be exercised; If either one of both performance targets reach below 70%, no call option can be exercised. 54 Second Interim Report 2019 23. SHARE-BASED PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Based on the current registered paid up capital of Jiatai Construction, and assuming no increase in the registered paid up capital of Jiatai Construction until the exercise of the call option, the doctor will be interested in 3.7% of the registered capital of Jiatai Construction upon full exercise of the call option. During the twelve months ended 30 June 2018, share-based payment of HK$3,003,000 was recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. On 18 October 2018, the parties to the Cooperative Agreement entered into a termination agreement whereby the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the Cooperative Agreement and to release and discharge each other from its respective obligations under the Cooperative Agreement with effect from 31 October 2018. No call option can be exercised as the conditions for exercising the call option have not been satisfied. Second Interim Report 2019 55 24. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Share Share of options net assets of reserve of subsidiaries subsidiaries Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 July 2017 (audited) 64,731 19,885 84,616 Share of loss for the period (10,718) - (10,718) Share of other comprehensive income for the period 995 - 995 Share of total comprehensive expense for the period (9,723) - (9,723) Recognition of equity-settledshare-based payments (note 23) - 3,003 3,003 Acquisition of non-controlling interests of a subsidiary without a change in control (55,670) - (55,670) At 30 June 2018 (audited) (662) 22,888 22,226 Share of profit for the period 1,722 - 1,722 Share of other comprehensive expense for the period (768) - (768) Share of total comprehensive income for the period 954 - 954 Lapse on share options (note 23) - (22,888) (22,888) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 292 - 292 56 Second Interim Report 2019 CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE As announced on 6 December 2018, the operations of the Group are principally carried out through its principal operating subsidiaries which are situated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), which have adopted 31 December as their financial year end date. In order to align the Company's financial year end date with that of the Company's principal operating subsidiaries, the Board has decided to change the financial year end date of the Company from 30 June to 31 December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2019. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL RESULTS For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a total revenue of HK$1,377,776,000 (2018: HK$2,318,159,000) and a profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$34,887,000 (2018: loss of HK$137,110,000) mainly due to (i) the increase in hospital fees and charges from Healthcare Division; the increase in interest income from money lending business; (iii) a gain in fair value change of investments held for trading compared with a loss recorded in 2018; (iv) the decrease in finance costs; and (v) an overall tax credit. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 was HK0.24 cents compared to a loss per share of HK0.95 cents in 2018. The Group's net asset value per share as at 30 June 2019 amounted to HK$0.126 (2018: HK$0.124). INTERIM DIVIDEND The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: nil) for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS The Group's principal businesses are investment in and management and operation of healthcare and hospital businesses, eldercare businesses, trading of medical equipment and related supplies, property investment and development, securities trading and investments, provision of financial services and strategic investment. Second Interim Report 2019 57 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) During the period under review, although the Group's operating environments remained challenging, given the favourable demographic and macro factors, supportive central government policies and the relatively low penetration of private healthcare and eldercare institutions, the Group considers that the outlook of private healthcare and eldercare sectors in the PRC is optimistic. Healthcare Division: For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's Healthcare Division, operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tongren Healthcare Industry Group Company Limited (同仁醫療產業集團有限公司) ("Tongren Healthcare"), recorded an increased revenue of HK$1,043,363,000 (2018: HK$964,563,000) and a profit of HK$18,733,000 (2018: HK$5,226,000). Without interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the Healthcare Division generated an EBITDA, being earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, of HK$139,551,000 (2018: HK$130,387,000) for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. During the period under review, the Healthcare Division embarked on a restructuring exercise to streamline and flatten its management structure for better communication and efficiency, and to reduce its operating corporate overheads. For Nanjing hospital of the Division ("NJH"), a Class III integrated hospital and its flagship hospital, currently it operates 39 clinical medical & technical departments including 1 national key clinical specialty (otorhinolaryngology ("ENT"), head and neck surgery), 1 provincial key clinical specialty (ENT, head and neck surgery), 5 municipal key medical specialties (ENT, head and neck surgery, ophthalmology, neurology, medical imaging, anesthesiology), an academician workstation, as well as the approved Nanjing Tongren's ENT Hospital and Nanjing Tongren Children's Hospital. Following the commencement of operations of Block D, a newly renovated 12-storeyin-patient building adjacent to the existing operating facility in late 2018 and after the on-going renovation of the existing in-patient building, Block F, to be completed around late 2019, NJH's in-patient capacity will be increased to 1,200 beds, its planned operating capacity. 58 Second Interim Report 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Healthcare Division: (Continued) For Kunming hospital of the Division ("KMH"), another Class III integrated hospital of the Group, currently it operates 31 clinical medical & technical departments. During the period under review, KMH continued to recruit well-known experts from other top Class III integrated hospitals, completed the discipline-subdivision of digestion and respiration clinical medical departments, as well as the gynecology and obstetrics clinical medical department with the new China Chest Pain Center, which is currently under regulatory review, to be established by the third quarter of 2019. For the period under review, NJH achieved a total of 818,653 out-patients visits (2018: 783,706), 28,360 in-patient admissions (2018: 26,805) and 50,834 body- checks (2018: 52,314) while KMH achieved a total of 208,258 out-patients visits (2018: 159,855), 13,143 in-patient admissions (2018: 11,177) and 65,914 body- checks (2018: 55,804). As at 30 June 2019, NJH had 416 doctors (2018: 411), 469 nurses (2018: 454) and 774 beds (2018: 710), while KMH had 236 doctors (2018: 225), 344 nurses (2018: 349) and 450 beds (2018: 450). As announced on 25 March 2013, the Group entered into a cooperative agreement in relation to the proposed formation of joint venture hospital and the grant of call option. However, after careful consideration of all the circumstances, the Group decided not to proceed with formation of the joint venture and parties to the cooperative agreement agreed to terminate the cooperative agreement on 18 October 2018. As announced on 12 April 2018, the Group entered into certain cooperative agreements in relation to the proposed project for development of retirement villages in Nanjing and Kunming, PRC. However, as the parties to the cooperation agreements failed to enter into definitive agreements in relation to the cooperation within 12 months of the date of the cooperation agreements, the cooperation agreements ceased to have effect and the parties to the cooperation agreements are released from its respective obligations under the cooperation agreements with effect from 12 April 2019. Second Interim Report 2019 59 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Eldercare Division: For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's Eldercare Division, operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aveo China (Holdings) Limited ("Aveo China"), recorded a revenue of HK$105,280,000 (2018: HK$100,753,000) and a reduced loss of HK$20,903,000 (2018: HK$58,154,000) due to no loss from fair value changes on investment properties (2018: HK$18,632,000). With an aim to improve its financial performance, the Eldercare Division has embarked on a series of cost-cutting and restructuring exercises since the second half of 2018 so as to reduce its operating overheads and rationalize its operations and management structure. As of 30 June 2019, Tide Health Campus (天地健康城) of the Eldercare Division, a retirement community village that integrates community eldercare, institutional eldercare, home eldercare and eldercare nursing hospital, sold 823 Independent Living Units ("ILU"s) out of a total inventory of 868 ILUs and among which 24 ILUs (2018: 30) were recorded as sales in the period under review with more than 313 residents (2018: 285) moved into the retirement community village. In addition, the Division had leased out 27 serviced apartments ("SA"S) (2018: 27) out of the available 120 SAs during the period under review. For the SAs, construction of the first building was completed in November 2016 with 120 SAs available for lease. The Division commenced the modification of the second building to increase the number of SAs from 80 to 100 to meet the market needs. During the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, Shanghai Deyi Hospital ("DYH"), the eldercare nursing hospital in the village, achieved a total of 26,749 out-patients visits (2018: 15,143), 7,150 in-patient admissions (2018: 2,750) and 62 body- checks (2018: 175). As at 30 June 2019, DYH had 26 doctors (2018: 13), 20 nurses (2018: 17) and 100 beds (2018: 100). 60 Second Interim Report 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Eldercare Division: (Continued) Following the admission into the List of Hospitals under the National Health Insurance (國家醫保) in September 2017, the DYH further obtained the license for provision of home care services establishing the health self-management team with the home care service officially launched in October 2018. As of 30 June 2019, home care services were rendered to a total of 47 elders with 4,209 visits. While expanding its home care service business, DYH continue to recruit talents and invest in equipment, and actively creating its own characteristics in areas of Chinese medicine rehabilitation and bedsore treatment. As at 30 June 2019, the Division's investment properties portfolio comprising the SAs and the retail shopping precinct has a total value amounted to HK$513,268,000 (2018: HK$524,376,000). Property Development: For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's property development business recorded a turnover of HK$3,107,000 (2018: HK$18,732,000) and a profit of HK$141,000 (2018: HK$917,000). As at 30 June 2019, 314 units of car park of Kangya Garden (康雅苑) Phase II & III out of a total inventory of 663 units were sold and among which 13 units (2018: 89) were also recorded as sales in the period under review. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's properties under development for sale of HK$6,030,000 (2018: HK$6,243,000) consisted of a parcel of commercial land in Lianyungang, PRC. Property Investments: For the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's investment properties portfolio, for leasing, located in Hong Kong and the PRC recorded a rental income of HK$6,619,000 (2018: HK$7,358,000) and a reduced profit of HK$4,658,000 (2018: HK$23,621,000) due to no gain from fair value changes on investment properties (2018: HK$17,023,000). As at 30 June 2019, the Group's investment properties portfolio amounted to HK$251,300,000 (2018: HK$251,300,000). Second Interim Report 2019 61 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Money Lending: For the period under review, the Group's money lending business recorded an improved interest income of HK$36,198,000 (2018: HK$2,308,000) and profit of HK$29,516,000 (2018: HK$2,247,000) after the expected credit loss allowance of HK$5,680,000 (2018: nil) upon the adoption of new financial reporting standard. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's loan portfolio amounted to HK$248,540,000 (2018: nil). Securities Trading and Investments: For the period under review, the Group's activities in securities trading and investments recorded a reduced turnover of HK$183,209,000 (2018: HK$1,224,445,000) and an improved profit of HK$25,412,000 (2018: loss of HK$24,366,000). This was mainly due to the gain in fair value change of investments held for trading of HK$24,504,000 compared with a loss of HK$8,716,000 recorded in 2018 which were partially off-set by the absence of gain in fair value of derivative financial instruments (2018: HK$4,244,000). As at 30 June 2019, the Group maintained a portfolio of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") and debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") of HK$24,205,000 and a portfolio of investments held for trading of HK$52,242,000 (2018: HK$138,769,000). Investments Held for Trading: As at 30 June 2019, the Group's investment held for trading consisted of securities listed in different geographic locations and their respective performance were as follows: 62 Second Interim Report 2019 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Investments Held for Trading: (Continued) Geographic Location % of carrying value to the Carrying Carrying Realized Fair value Dividend Group's net value value gain gain (loss) received assets 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 % Hong Kong 29,590 55,918 11,846 (19,219) 249 1.6% Australia 18,313 77,606 32,821 (38) 999 1.0% Philippine 1,808 1,373 - 436 - 0.1% Japan 2,531 3,872 - (1,342) - 0.1% Total 52,242 138,769 44,667 (20,163) 1,248 As at 30 June 2019, the Group's investments held for trading consisted of investments in different category of companies and their respective performance were as follows: Principal business % of carrying value to the Carrying Carrying Realized Fair value Dividend Group's net value value gain gain (loss) received assets 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 % Entertainment and media company 3,040 4,000 - (960) - 0.2% Financial services and investment company 2,995 4,273 - (1,279) - 0.2% Healthcare services company - 46,384 19,663 - 999 0.0% Industrial materials company 274 290 - (14) - 0.0% Mining and resources company 7,941 34,454 11,429 1,262 229 0.4% Property company 37,992 49,368 13,575 (19,172) 20 2.1% Total 52,242 138,769 44,667 (20,163) 1,248 At 30 June 2019, there was no investment held for trading which was material to the Group (exceeded 5% the net assets of the Group). Second Interim Report 2019 63 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS (Continued) Derivative Financial Instruments: As at 30 June 2019, there was no investment in derivative financial instrument (linked with equity securities). As at 30 June 2019, the performance of the Group's investment in derivative financial instruments were as follows: Realized Fair value Fair value gain (loss) gain (loss) 2019 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Option contracts linked with equity securities, net - (4) - The Group considers that the performance of the Group's investment portfolio in listed securities is generally affected by economic, political and financial market environments, globally and regionally, and is susceptible to the volatility of the financial markets. FINANCIAL RESOURCES, BORROWINGS, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, EXPOSURES TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND OTHERS As at 30 June 2019, the Group's non-current assets of HK$2,209,910,000 (2018: HK$2,285,771,000) consisted of investment properties of HK$764,568,000 (2018: HK$775,676,000), property, plant and equipment of HK$1,309,258,000 (2018: HK$1,365,534,000), prepaid lease payments of HK$96,437,000 (2018: HK$102,733,000), financial assets at FVTPL of HK$802,000, goodwill of HK$31,368,000 (2018: HK$33,207,000) and deposits for acquisition of property, plant and equipment of HK$7,477,000 (2018: HK$7,819,000). These non-current assets are principally financed by the Group's shareholders' funds. 64 Second Interim Report 2019 FINANCIAL RESOURCES, BORROWINGS, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, EXPOSURES TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND OTHERS (Continued) As at 30 June 2019, the total borrowings of the Group amounted to HK$814,245,000 (2018: HK$825,503,000) consisting of unsecured term loans of HK$123,879,000 (2018: HK$262,382,000), secured bank borrowings of HK$257,815,000 (2018: HK$253,675,000) and unsecured bank borrowings of HK$432,551,000 (2018: HK$309,446,000). Among the total borrowings of the Group, HK$581,318,000 (2018: HK$325,330,000) was with maturity of less than one year, HK$151,270,000 (2018: HK$362,393,000) was with maturity over one year but not exceeding two years and HK$81,657,000 (2018: HK$137,780,000) was with maturity over two years but not exceeding five years. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's gearing ratio, calculated on the basis of the Group's net borrowings (after pledged bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and bank balances and cash) over total equity, was 21.4% (2018: 13.8%). The Group's gearing ratio would be adjusted to 17.2% (2018: 5.0%) with marketable securities inclusive of financial assets at FVTOCI and FVTPL (current) and investments held for trading deducted from the net borrowings. As at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a net current liabilities amounted to HK$125,140,000 (2018: net current assets of HK$80,991,000). In view of this, during the period under review the Group has arranged a two years term, unsecured, standby credit facility of HK$200 million which remain un-utilised as at 30 June 2019. Second Interim Report 2019 65 FINANCIAL RESOURCES, BORROWINGS, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, EXPOSURES TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND OTHERS (Continued) During the period under review, the Group's assets, liabilities and transactions were mainly denominated in Hong Kong Dollar, Renminbi, Australian Dollar, US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Because of the short term nature, the Group did not actively hedge risks arising from its Australian Dollar, US Dollar and Japanese Yen denominated assets and transactions. As the substantial portion of the Group's assets and operations are located in the PRC and its transactions, related working capital and borrowings are primarily denominated in Renminbi and Hong Kong Dollars, the Group will closely monitor its foreign exchange exposure in this regard and will actively consider hedging the currency exposure should the need arise. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had capital commitment contracted for but not provided relating to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and investment properties of HK$18,542,000 (2018: HK$42,793,000) and HK$63,721,000 (2018: HK$172,398,000) respectively. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. In December 2015, the subscription agreement for subscribing 2,000,000,000 new shares of the Company at the subscription price of HK$0.45 per share raising gross proceeds of HK$900,000,000 ("Subscription") for the Company was completed. As at 30 June 2019, details of use of net proceeds from the Subscription were as follows: 66 Second Interim Report 2019 FINANCIAL RESOURCES, BORROWINGS, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, EXPOSURES TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND OTHERS (Continued) Intended use of proceeds An amount of approximately HK$600,000,000 will be used for working capital and for expansion of the Group's hospital and healthcare, and eldercare businesses The remaining balance of approximately HK$299,250,000 will be used for reduction of the borrowings of the Group Actual use of proceeds Approximately HK$113,903,000 was used for construction cost of Block D of NJH. Approximately HK$80,569,000 was used for working capital of the healthcare business. Approximately HK$100,287,000 (RMB90,000,000) was used to settle the acquisition costs of 18.36% equity interests of Yangpu Zhaohe Industrial Co. Ltd （洋浦兆合實業有限公司） *. HK$85,800,000 was used to settle the acquisition cost of 30% equity interest of Aveo China. Approximately HK$69,184,000 was used for purchasing and improvement of medical and healthcare equipment. HK$299,250,000 was used for reduction of the borrowings of the Group. Note: Yangpu Zhao Industrial Co. Ltd owns 72.5% of the equity interest in Tongren Healthcare with the remaining 27.5% equity interest owned by the another wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. Second Interim Report 2019 67 FINANCIAL RESOURCES, BORROWINGS, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, EXPOSURES TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND OTHERS (Continued) During the period under review, the Company did not repurchase any shares (2018: nil) in the capital of the Company. As announced on 6 December 2018, the Company proposed the adoption of a share option scheme which enable the Company to grant options to selected employees of the Group and other eligible persons as incentives or rewards for their contribution or potential contribution to the Group and/or to recruit and retain high caliber eligible persons and attract human resources that are valuable to the Group. The shareholders of the Company approved the adoption of the scheme on 7 March 2019. CHARGE ON GROUP ASSETS As at 30 June 2019, the Group's investments held for trading of HK$52,242,000 (2018: HK$138,769,000), building (included in property, plant and equipment) of HK$148,597,000 (2018: HK$156,488,000), investment properties of HK$483,586,000 (2018: HK$493,681,000), properties held for sale of HK$35,800,000 (2018: HK$37,063,000) and pledged bank deposits of HK$9,076,000 (2018: HK$24,432,000) were pledged to securities houses and banks to secure credit facilities granted to the Group. The Group's obligations under finance leases are secured by the Group's charge over the leased assets. At 30 June 2019, the carrying amount of the Group's medical equipment included an amount of HK$29,156,000 (2018: HK$32,783,000) in respect of assets held under finance leases. MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL Save as disclosed herein, for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, the Group did not make any material acquisitions and disposal of subsidiaries, significant investments nor capital commitment. 68 Second Interim Report 2019 EMPLOYEES The Group had 2,304 employees as at 30 June 2019 (2018: 2,254). The Group ensures that its employees are remunerated in line with market conditions and individual performance and the remuneration policies are reviewed on a regular basis. PROSPECTS Healthcare Division: For NJH, it will actively develop eight clinical medical departments, selected among its existing clinical medical departments, namely optometry center, stomatology department, postpartum rehabilitation center, health management center, medical aesthetics department, rehabilitation center, trauma center and emergency intensive care unit and endoscopy center in view of their promising market potential. In July 2019, as a pilot project for the development of a nursing hospital, the geriatrics department is established to develop and train the rehabilitation and nursing professional teams of the hospital, aiming to gradually develop a large- scale rehabilitation center with international advanced standards in the Yangtze River Delta region of the PRC. In the second half of 2019, medical aesthetics department, stomatology department and postpartum rehabilitation center will be launched upon completion of renovation. For KMH, it will further improve its overall medical quality and optimize its clinical medical departments in areas of respiratory medicine, gynecology, general and macro surgery, urology, neuro-trauma surgery, spinal cord center and cardiology. With a target to develop KMH as one of the most competitive private, integrated hospital in the southwest part of the PRC, KMH will commence the second phase development project, planning to develop a landmark modernized tumor center in the southwest region, the cerebrospinal center with international academic influence and the high-end maternity services. Second Interim Report 2019 69 PROSPECTS (Continued) Eldercare Division: The Eldercare Division is committed to build a healthcare and eldercare complex with rehabilitation and basic nursing medical services as its core competitive advantage, providing a complete cycle of eldercare services from self-care, nursing to assisted living, achieving synergistic effects in healthcare and eldercare. DYH will actively roll out a variety of services such as family doctors, rehabilitation therapy and health management, etc., to create its own characteristics, establishing a multi-dimensional healthcare system and improving the utilization rate of hospital beds. After four years of exploration and accumulation, Tide Health Campus has established its standing in the private eldercare industry in the PRC. In the future, the Division will continue to make improvement in areas of revenue stream structure, cost control and customer spending audience, branding development, etc., and strive to improve the quality of eldercare services based on the existing capacity and facilities. Others: The Group remains cautious about the economic, market and investment outlooks and will continue to review and adjust its investment strategies and investment portfolio to suit the prevailing economic and investment environment and will seek investment and business opportunities in the PRC, Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region to enhance value for its shareholders. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executives of the Company and their associates in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Hong Kong (the "SFO")) as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") were as follows:- 70 Second Interim Report 2019 INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES (Continued) Long positions in the shares of the Company Number of ordinary shares of HK$0.0005 each Percentage of issued Personal Family Corporate Other ordinary Name of Director interests interests interests interests Total shares Ms. Chong Sok Un - - 2,592,514,140 - 2,592,514,140 17.90% ("Ms. Chong") (Note) Note: The percentage of shareholding is calculated on the basis of the Company's issued share capital of 14,480,072,773 shares as at 30 June 2019. Vigor Online Offshore Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Spirit Limited ("China Spirit"), has an interest of 2,592,514,140 ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Chong maintains 100% beneficial interests in China Spirit. Accordingly, Ms. Chong is deemed to have corporate interest of 2,592,514,140 ordinary shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, none of the directors, the chief executives of the Company nor their associates had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. Second Interim Report 2019 71 DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES At no time during the period was the Company or any of its subsidiaries, a party to any arrangements to enable the Directors to acquire, benefits by means of the acquisition of shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate. INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2019, the following parties had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO:- Long positions in the shares of the Company Number of Percentage of ordinary issued Name Capacity shares held ordinary shares Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. Held by controlled (Note 1) 4,000,000,000 27.62% ("THTF") corporation Resuccess Investments Limited Held by controlled (Note 1) 4,000,000,000 27.62% ("Resuccess") corporation Cool Clouds Limited Beneficial owner (Note 1) 4,000,000,000 27.62% ("Cool Clouds") Ms. Chong Sok Un Held by controlled (Note 2) 2,592,514,140 17.90% ("Ms. Chong") corporation China Spirit Limited Held by controlled (Note 2) 2,592,514,140 17.90% ("China Spirit") corporation Vigor Online Offshore Limited Beneficial owner (Note 2) 2,592,514,140 17.90% ("Vigor") 72 Second Interim Report 2019 INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (Continued) Long positions in the shares of the Company (Continued) Number of Percentage of ordinary issued Name Capacity shares held ordinary shares China Minsheng Investment Held by controlled (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Group Corp., Ltd. 中國民生 corporation 投資股份有限公司("CMI") CMIG Asia Asset Held by controlled (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Management Co., Ltd. corporation 中民投亞洲資產管理 有限公司 ("CMIG") CMI Financial Holding Held by controlled (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Corporation ("CMIF") corporation CMIG International Capital Held by controlled (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Limited 中民投國際資本有 corporation 限公司 ("中民投國際資本") CM International Capital Held by controlled (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Limited ("CMIC") corporation Victor Beauty Investments Beneficial owner (Note 3) 2,000,000,000 13.81% Limited ("Victor Beauty") Ms. Luo Qiongying Held by controlled (Note 4) 1,149,739,208 7.94% ("Ms. Luo") corporation Excellent Top Holdings Limited Held by controlled (Note 4) 1,149,739,208 7.94% ("Excellent Top") corporation Greatime Management Corp. Beneficial owner (Note 4) 1,149,739,208 7.94% ("Greatime") Second Interim Report 2019 73 INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (Continued) Long positions in the shares of the Company (Continued) Number of Percentage of ordinary issued Name Capacity shares held ordinary shares Tian An China Investments Held by controlled (Note 5) 1,316,522,500 9.09% Company Limited corporation ("Tian An") Fareast Global Limited Beneficial owner (Note 5) 1,316,522,500 9.09% ("Fareast Global") Allied Group Limited Held by controlled (Note 5) 2,616,261,708 18.06% ("Allied Group") corporation Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited Held by controlled (Note 5) 2,616,261,708 18.06% ("Allied Properties") corporation Mr. Lee Seng Hui Held by controlled (Note 5) 2,616,261,708 18.06% corporation Ms. Lee Su Hwei Held by controlled (Note 5) 2,616,261,708 18.06% corporation Mr. Lee Seng Huang Held by controlled (Note 5) 2,616,261,708 18.06% corporation 74 Second Interim Report 2019 INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (Continued) Long positions in the shares of the Company (Continued) Notes: The percentage of shareholding is calculated on the basis of the Company's issued share capital of 14,480,072,773 shares as at 30 June 2019. Cool Clouds, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resuccess, was interested in 4,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company. THTF was the sole shareholder of Resuccess as at 30 June 2019. Accordingly, Resuccess and THTF were deemed to be interested in 4,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company in which Cool Clouds was interested. Vigor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Spirit, has an interest of 2,592,514,140 ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Chong maintains 100% beneficial interests in China Spirit. Accordingly, Ms. Chong is deemed to have corporate interest of 2,592,514,140 ordinary shares of the Company. Victor Beauty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMIC, owns 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company. CMIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 中民投國際資本 which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMI held directly as to 31.5% interests and indirectly as to 68.5% interests through CMIF and CMIG. CMIF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMIG, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMI. Accordingly, CMIC, 中民投國際資本 , CMIF, CMIG and CMI are deemed to have interests in 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company. Greatime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excellent Top, owns 1,149,739,208 ordinary shares of the Company. Ms. Luo maintains 100% beneficial interests in Excellent Top. Accordingly, Ms. Luo is deemed to have corporate interests in 1,149,739,208 ordinary shares of the Company. Second Interim Report 2019 75 INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (Continued) Long positions in the shares of the Company (Continued) Notes: (Continued) 5. Fareast Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tian An, owned 1,316,522,500 ordinary shares of the Company and Tian An was owned as to approximately 48.66% by China Elite Holdings Limited which was in turn wholly-owned by Allied Properties. Itso Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shipshape Investments Limited ("Shipshape"), held 1,149,739,208 ordinary shares of the Company as holder of securities and Sun Hung Kai Structured Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shipshape, held 150,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company as holder of securities. Shipshape was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited ("SHK"). SHK was owned as to approximately 61.70% by Allied Properties which was in turned owned as to approximately 74.99% by Allied Group. Mr. Lee Seng Hui together with Ms. Lee Su Hwei and Mr. Lee Seng Huang are the trustees of Lee and Lee Trust, being a discretionary trust. Lee and Lee Trust controlled approximately 74.95% of the total number of issued shares of Allied Group (inclusive of Mr. Lee Seng Hui's personal interests) and was therefore deemed to have an interest in the shares in which Allied Group was interested. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, there were no other parties who had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO. 76 Second Interim Report 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION AUDIT COMMITTEE REVIEW The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management of the Company (the "Management") the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters including a general review of the second interim financial report (including unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019). In carrying out this review, the Audit Committee has relied on a review conducted by the Group's external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA as well as reports obtained from the Management. The Audit Committee has not undertaken detailed independent audit checks. COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company has complied with the applicable code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. COMPLIANCE WITH MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the directors of the Company. Having made specific enquiry with all Directors, they have confirmed their compliance with the required standard as set out in the Model Code throughout the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. Second Interim Report 2019 77 PURCHASE, SALE AND REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES During the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. By Order of the Board China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited Zhou Liye Chairman Hong Kong, 29 August 2019 As at the date of this report, the Board comprises:- Executive Directors Ms. Chong Sok Un (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Kong Muk Yin, Mr. Guo Meibao and Mr. Zhou Haiying Non-Executive Directors Mr. Zhou Liye (Chairman), Dato' Wong Peng Chong, and Mr. Ma Jianting Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Zhang Jian, Dr. Xia Xiaoning, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert and Ms. Yang Lai Sum, Lisa 78 Second Interim Report 2019 This interim report is printed on recycled paper Attachments Original document

