China Metallurgical : MCC Convenes a Symposium on Transformation and Upgrading

Researching and arranging the key work related to the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of building the metallurgical construction national team

In the forenoon of December 19, MCC held a symposium on transformation and upgrading for researching and arranging key work related to the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of building the metallurgical construction national team. Guo Wenqing, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of China Minmetals and Chairman of MCC, attended the symposium. He heard reports made by 12 subordinate enterprises on transformation, upgrading and building the metallurgical construction national team, analyzed domestic and foreign situations and the competition pattern of metallurgical construction as well as researched and arranged key work related to the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of the team under a new situation. Liu Mingcai, Deputy General Manager and Member of Party Committee of China Minmetals, attended the symposium which was hosted by Zhang Zhaoxiang, Deputy General Manager and Member of Party Committee of China Minmetals as well as Secretary of Party Committee and General Manager of MCC.

Gou Wenqing stressed the importance and practical significance of the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of the metallurgical construction national team firstly. He said that the rapid development of steel industry contributed to the fast development of MCC and made it a Fortune 500 enterprise. At present, China's steel metallurgy industry is in a period of profound adjustment. The increasing concentration ratio, capacity replacement, upgrading and transformation, relocation of steel mills and acceleration of steel enterprises going global bring rare market opportunities to MCC. Meanwhile, the new market trend of intelligent and green development puts higher requirements and harder challenges on us. Enterprises still have shortcomings in core technologies and equipment, the industrial competitiveness and other aspects. Faced with the new situation, opportunity and challenge, MCC and its subordinate enterprises in the first echelon of the metallurgical construction national team should always keep on with the international level and development of the whole metallurgical industry and focus talents and superior resources of 8 major sectors for metallurgy and 19 business units on the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of the team. Besides, they should build an operation service 'national team' for metallurgical construction which ranks first worldwide with leading core technologies, strong innovation ability and irreplaceable advantages in integrating the whole metallurgical industry chain and undertake the responsibility for guiding China's metallurgical industry to a higher level and the world. The above sentences are not isolated. They supplement and support each other as a unity, guiding actions of the metallurgical construction national team.

During the symposium, 12 subordinate enterprises of MCC, including CRIB, China ENFI, CCERI, CISDI, WISDRI, MCC5, MCC17, China Metallurgical Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Baoye, MCC Real Estate Group, Ramu Nico Management Limited, MCC International Incorporation Ltd., introduced their core technologies, product advantages, locations, competitors and next-step development ideas and measures respectively. MCC President Zhang Mengxing, Vice presidents Wang Shilei, Qu Yang, Zeng Jianzhong, Zhang Ye and Chief Engineer Xiao Peng presented ideas and advice on the system integration of the whole process, green development, automation, productization, industrialization, business homogenization competition, overseas layout paths of the metallurgical construction national team and other issues.

While hearing the discussion, Guo Wenqing communicated with other attendees and presented several specific requirements on MCC's key work related to the improvement, enhancement and re-entrepreneurship of the metallurgical construction national team.

Firstly, maintaining the advantage in leading core technologies. We should adhere to the guidance of core technologies, accelerate the R&D of green and intelligent core technologies with the 'world-first' strength and foundation and occupy the technical commanding point in major sectors of the steel industry. Besides, we need to enhance the control capacity of 8 major sectors and 19 business units of the team, focus scientific and technological resources on the handling and settlement of the national team's bottleneck problems which has been sorted out and make achievements on systematic technological innovation, maintaining its advantage in leading core technologies.

Secondly, promoting the productization and industrialization of core technologies. We should attach importance to the market-oriented application of scientific and technological innovation and transform over 20,000 patents owned by it into products and benefits. We also should give full play of its irreplaceable advantage in integrating the whole industry chain, equip devices and products with core technologies and enhance the security of technologies. The productization and industrialization process of core technologies should be promoted through researchers holding shares, the mixed ownership and other methods, laying a solid foundation for MCC's long-term stability and prosperity. Additionally, we need to discuss and research the construction of metallurgical equipment industrial parks and steel demonstration projects, show MCC's comprehensive strength in the whole process of metallurgical production, all-round management and the full life circle of products nationwide and even worldwide, present MCC's 'world-first' level in global operation services for steel construction and enhance its influence and control capacity in the metallurgy industry continuously.

Thirdly, promoting the dynamic optimization and adjustment of the metallurgical construction national team's echelon. In 2015, MCC presented the goal of 'becoming the strongest, best and largest operation service national team for metallurgical construction' and arranged every detail for the metallurgical construction national team, including the top-level design, action handbook and appraisal system. We adapted MCC's organization structure to development demands of the steel industry proactively, maintained and matched high-grade resources according to 8 major sectors and 19 business units for steel metallurgy, specified the first and second echelons of design subordinate enterprises and their relevant construction ones and built a core team with a reasonable scale, distinct levels and skillful techniques covering the whole process, shaping the basic structure of the metallurgical construction national team. However, building the team is a dynamic process and the first echelon's structure should be adjusted dynamically and regularly according to changes of the situation and demands of the enterprise development.

Fourthly, focusing on promoting the internationalization of the metallurgical construction national team. Faced with all achievements and progresses of MCC, we should not be conceited and self-satisfied about the current situation. We need to recognize that the internationalization can bring new ideas and technologies to our enterprise and the spectacular scenery can only be seen at the top. Subordinate enterprises need to find their shortcomings through the benchmarking and cooperation with well-known international companies and keep improving their own internationalization degrees and levels. Besides, they need to seize the opportunity of transforming and upgrading large foreign steel mills, give play to MCC's systematic advantages in technologies and costs and participate in the international competition fully to acquire all large and medium-scaled projects for steel construction in the Pacific region.

Fifthly, enhancing the brand publicity of the metallurgical construction national team. We should attach importance to the brand building, take full advantage of national platforms like the National Engineering Research Center for Steel Construction for the steel structure businesses, further integrate R&D, design, manufacturing, installation, detection and other resources, devote greater efforts to the innovation and promotion as well as enhance the comprehensive strength of MCC Steel Structure, making its brand well-known to the world. Conferences on innovation, intelligence, environment protection and other activities should be planned and held to enhance MCC's discourse power in the industry and the brand influence of the metallurgical construction national team.

Guo Wenqing also stressed that the competitive advantage of being the main force for capital construction and leading enterprise for emerging industries should be promoted while building the metallurgical construction national team. Additionally, we need to cultivate several key enterprises with prominent main businesses, strong core competitiveness and force to lead the industry as well as 'winning' enterprises in market segments through incubating and developing professional business segments. Each subordinate enterprise needs to keep constructing the 'main platform for project management and control', specify the relation of responsibilities, rights and interests between enterprises and project management teams, improve the distribution mechanism, strictly execute the reward and punishment mechanisms and transform enterprises from extensive management and scale-oriented type to intensive management and quality-oriented type to enhance the core competitiveness of MCC's main businesses in engineering construction.

Members of MCC's leading group, main responsible persons of 12 relevant subordinate enterprises and responsible persons from relevant functional departments of China Minmetals and MCC attended the symposium.

