China Millet Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China:
Millet - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the millet market in China.
It presents the latest data of the Market value, consumption, domestic
production, exports and imports, price dynamics and food balance. The
report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers
and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors
influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be
transformed in the medium term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Value
3.2 Per Capita Consumption
3.3 Market Forecast to 2025
4. Production
4.1 Production from 2007-2016
4.2 Harvested Area from 2007-2016
4.3 Yield from 2007-2016
5. Imports
5.1 Imports from 2007-2016
5.2 Imports by Country
5.3 Import Prices by Country
6. Exports
6.1 Exports from 2007-2016
6.2 Exports by Country
6.3 Export Prices By Country
7. Prices And Price Development
7.1 Producer Prices
7.2 Producer Prices Index
