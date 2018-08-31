Log in
China Millet Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

The "China: Millet - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the millet market in China. It presents the latest data of the Market value, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and food balance. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Per Capita Consumption

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Harvested Area from 2007-2016

4.3 Yield from 2007-2016

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices By Country

7. Prices And Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices

7.2 Producer Prices Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88qsz2/china_millet?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
