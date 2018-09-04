Log in
China Mining International : Update On Long Stop Date Of The SPA And Other Matters

09/04/2018 | 11:42am CEST
1. Proposed diversification of the existing core business of the Group to include the new agriculture business, which would result in a change in the risk profile of the Group
2. Proposed acquisition of 63.11% of the registered capital of Henan Zhongnong Huasheng Agricultural Science and Technology Co., Ltd., the consideration for which will be satisfied by the issue and allotment of 143,076,923 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of S$0.26 per consideration share
3. Proposed Whitewash Resolution for the waiver of the rights of the independent shareholders to receive a mandatory general offer from Mr. Guo Yinghui and his concert parties
4. Proposed change of name of the Company to Zhongnong Huasheng International Limited and the proposed adoption of the Chinese name as the Company s dual foreign name

- Update on Long Stop Date of the SPA

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:41:01 UTC
