China Minmetals : The Mobilization Meeting on the Inspection on Work of the Party Group of China Minmetals Corporation by the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work is Convened

According to the central government's unified arrangement of inspection, the mobilization meeting on the inspection of work of the Party Group of China Minmetals Corporation by the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work was convened on the morning of march 26, 2019. Prior to the meeting, Liu Yanping, head of the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, presided over a communication meeting with Tang Fuping, the Party Group Secretary and Chairman, and Guo Wenqing, Party Group Deputy Secretary and China Minmetals' President, to convey the spirit of important speeches on inspection of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping and explain relevant work arrangements. At the communication meeting, Liu Yanping made a mobilization speech and proposed requirements for the inspection. Tang Fuping presided over the mobilization meeting and made a keynote speech.

Deputy heads and relevant members of the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, relevant members of the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, and members of the leading body of China Minmetals Corporation attended the mobilization meeting. Former leaders in the leading body in the past three years, senior executives outside the leading body of China Minmetals Corporation, members of the leading body of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), members of departments of the headquarters and leading bodies of organizations directly under China Minmetals Corporation, head of the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, full-time directors and supervisors dispatched to respective enterprises, members of leading bodies and cadres above the middle level of enterprises under direct control, personnel above principal posts of MCC and departments of the headquarters of MCC, and main responsible persons of their enterprises attended the meeting without voting at the main meeting place and parallel videoconferencing sessions.

Liu Yanping pointed out that, state-owned enterprises serve as important material and political foundations for socialism with Chinese characteristics and significant pillar and power of the Party for governing and rejuvenating the country. The Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to the reform and development of state-owned enterprises, made major decisions and arrangements to deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, and put forward clear requirements for strengthening and improving the party building of state-owned enterprises under the new situation. The inspection on central enterprises is an important measure to uphold the Party's overall leadership over state-owned enterprises, supervise the 'Two Maintenances' (resolutely maintaining the core status of General Secretary Xi Jinping in the Party Central Committee and the Party and resolutely maintaining the authority and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee), deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, achieve high-quality development, and promote state-owned enterprises to fully and rigorously exercise Party self-governance and assume entity and supervision responsibilities. The Party Group and leaders of China Minmetals Corporation at all levels are expected to enhance their political position, keep firmly in mind the need to maintain political integrity, think in a big picture, uphold the leadership core, and keep in alignment, profoundly understand the significance of the inspection for central enterprises, practically unify thinking and actions in line with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, strengthen their ability to assume political responsibilities, consciously accept supervision, actively support the work of the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, and jointly complete the task of inspection assigned by the Party Central Committee.

Liu Yanping observed that, the essence of inspection lies in political supervision. It will be comprehensive supervision and inspection on the duty performance by Party organizations and leaders of central enterprises. The Central Leading Group for Inspection Work will regard Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as its guidance, deeply implement the spirits of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second and Third Plenary Sessions of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the arrangements of the 3rd Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, stick to the keynote of making progress while maintaining stability, center on the Party Central Committee, serve the overall interests, resolutely implement the guidelines for inspections of the Party Central Committee, consider the 'Two Maintenances' as its basic task, follow the general requirements of 'Six Focuses and One Enhancement' (focusing on political construction, ideological building, organizational construction, work style construction, discipline construction, a clean sweep of anti-corruption, and enhancing the supervision and inspection on the rectification of problems identified by inspection) and 'Five Continues' (continuing to deepen political inspection, perfect inspection and supervision systems, improve the quality of full coverage, strengthen the application of results, and enhance join forces of supervision), highlight political construction, combine the characteristics and rules of central enterprises, focus on the political responsibilities of the Party Group, and enhance the overall leadership of the Party over central enterprises. Furthermore, it will inspect the implementation of the Party's guidelines and policies and major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee by the Party Group, resolutely combat the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism, fully and rigorously exercise Party self-governance, inspect the implementation of the 'Two Responsibilities' (entity and supervision responsibilities), Party organizational line in a new era, and party building responsibility by the Party Group, enhance organizational construction and selection and employment of talents, strengthen the rectification of entity and supervision responsibilities, and inspect the rectification by the Party Group. Additionally, it will enhance the inspection on common issues to provide reference to improving systems and mechanisms and deepening reform, and give full play to the role of inspection in tackling both symptoms and root causes.

Tang Fuping expressed that, this inspection of the 14th Inspection Team assigned by the Party Central Committee to China Minmetals Corporation will be the second inspection to China Minmetals Corporation after the first one in March 2015. This inspection aims to inspect the rectification results of China Minmetals Corporation after the inspection after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and serve as a political check-up on the implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by China Minmetals Corporation, which fully reflects the high attention to and care for China Minmetals Corporation by the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core. The Party Group of China Minmetals Corporation will firmly support the decisions of the Party Central Committee, resolutely implement the requirements for the inspection of the Party Central Committee, consciously accept supervision with a high sense of responsibility and a sincere and serious attitude, and fully facilitate the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work to carry out the work smoothly.

Tang Fuping stressed that, the Party Group and Party organizations at all levels of China Minmetals Corporation shall conscientiously study the spirit of important speeches on inspection of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping and deeply implement the specific requirements for promoting the high-quality development of inspection in a new era. First, China Minmetals Corporation shall enhance its political position, profoundly understand the significance of the inspection, and seize this opportunity to further adhere to the Party's leadership, strengthen its party building, and fully and rigorously exercise Party self-governance. Second, it shall conduct strict organization and inspection, strictly abide by the disciplines and work requirements for the inspection, and fully cooperate with the inspection. Third, it shall modestly and sincerely accept the findings proposed by the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, strictly conduct rectification, properly claim and breakdown tasks, conduct adequate investigation, reflection, and conversion, and push comprehensive development to a higher level.

It is reported that, the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work will work for two and a half months at China Minmetals Corporation. The specific telephone for the inspection: 010-62660025. And the specific mailing address: Beijing PO Box A08302, postcode 100083. Time for the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work to receive calls every day: 8:00-18:00. The deadline for the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work to receive petition letters will be June 10, 2019. In line with the Provisions of the Chinese Communist Party Regarding On-site Inspections, the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work will mainly receive the letters, calls, and visits on problems of leaders and members of the Party Group, main responsible persons and leaders and cadres taking important posts of the leading body of an inferior Party organization of China Minmetals Corporation, and focus on the reports on the violations of political and organizational disciplines and disciplines regarding integrity, the public, work, and life. The petition letters outside the range of acceptance will be seriously processed by China Minmetals Corporation and relevant departments.