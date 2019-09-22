China Minsheng Financial Limit : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION FOR GUARANTEED EXCHANGEABLE NOTES 0 09/22/2019 | 06:12pm EDT Send by mail :

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited 中 國 民 生 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 245) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION FOR GUARANTEED EXCHANGEABLE NOTES THE SUBSCRIPTION On 20 September 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Subscriber (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, and the Issuer has agreed to issue to the Subscriber, the Notes. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Notes will confer the right upon the Noteholders, exercisable in whole or in part at any time during the Exchange Period, to exchange for the Existing Shares at the Exchange Price per Exchange Share. LISTING RULES IMPLICATION As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. INTRODUCTION On 20 September 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Subscriber (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, and the Issuer has agreed to issue to the Subscriber, the Notes. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Notes will confer the right upon the Noteholders, exercisable in whole or in part at any time during the Exchange Period, to exchange for the Existing Shares at the Exchange Price per Exchange Share. - 1 - THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT Date 20 September 2019 Parties Wison Offshore & Marine Limited as the Issuer CM Strategic Investment Management Holding Limited (being an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) as the Subscriber Wison Group Holding Limited as the Guarantor To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, the Guarantor and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons. Principal Terms of the Notes The principal terms of the Notes are set out as below: Issuer : Wison Offshore & Marine Limited (惠生海洋工程有限公 司) Principal amount : US$38,000,000 Subscription Price : 100% of the principal amount of the Notes Interest : The Notes will bear interest from and including the Issue Date at the rate of 10% per annum on the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, payable semi-annually in arrears every six calendar months (each an ''Interest Payment Date'') with the first payment of interest being made on the date that is six calendar months from the Issue Date and with the last payment of interest being made on the Maturity Date. Exchange Right : Subject to and upon compliance with the provisions of the Terms, Noteholders will have the rights to exchange for the Existing Shares in the Target Company at the Exchange Price per Exchange Share. Exchange Price : The lower of: (i) US$800,000,000 divided by the number of ordinary shares of the Target Company representing 100% of the total share capital of the Target Company on a fully diluted basis as at the Exchange Date; and - 2 - (ii) the valuation of the Target Company as stated in a valuation report to be procured by the Target Company, divided by the number of ordinary shares of the Target Company representing 100% of the total share capital of the Target Company on a fully diluted basis as at the Exchange Date. Exchange Period : Unless previously redeemed and subject to the provisions under the Terms, the Exchange Right attaching to the Notes may be exercised, at the option of the Noteholder, at any time on and after the Issue Date until the Maturity Date. Ranking of Exchange : The Exchange Shares to be transferred to the Noteholders Shares pursuant to the Exchange Rights will be fully paid and will in all respects rank pari passu with the shares of the Target Company in issue on the date the name of the Noteholders of record of the number of shares upon exchange are registered as such in the register of members of the Target Company. Form : The Notes will be issued in registered form, in the minimum denomination of US$1,000 and integral multiples thereof, without coupons attached. Redemption at : Unless previously redeemed, exchanged or purchased and maturity cancelled in the circumstances set out in the Terms, the Issuer will redeem each and all of the Notes on the third (3rd) anniversary of the Issue Date at an amount equal to the Redemption Amount. Transferability : A Noteholder may transfer (subject to the provisions of the Transaction Documents, applicable law and so long as such transfer may be effected without registration or qualification under applicable securities laws) at any time all or a portion of the Note to any party or parties, by delivery of the certificate(s) issued in respect of that Note, with the form of transfer attached to the Note duly completed and signed by the holder or his attorney duly authorised in writing, to the Issuer, subject to restrictions which include, inter alia: (a) the transferee shall not be the competitor of the Issuer's Group or the ultimate beneficiary owner of such transferee shall not be a contractual fund, asset management plan and/or trust plan; and (b) the Noteholder shall notify the Issuer 30 Business Days prior to the date of such intended transfer and the Issuer shall have the first right to purchase such Notes at a price matching the highest offer for the purchase of the Notes from the proposed third party purchaser(s). - 3 - Maturity Date : The third (3rd) anniversary of the Issue Date. Status : The Notes shall constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional and secured obligations of the Issuer and will rank pari passu, without any preference or priority among themselves. Guarantee : The performance of the obligations of the Issuer under the Notes and the performance of the obligations of the Issuer's Group under the Transaction Documents have been unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor in favour of the Subscriber pursuant to the Guarantee. Subscription Price The Subscriber conditionally agreed to subscribe for the Notes in the principal amount of US$38,000,000. The Subscription Price shall be satisfied in cash by the Subscriber on the Closing Date. The Subscription will be funded by internal resources of the Group. The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiations among the Subscriber, the Issuer and the Guarantor. Basis of Exchange Price The Exchange Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Subscriber, the Issuer and the Guarantor. The Directors consider that the Exchange Price is fair and reasonable and in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Conditions precedent for the subscription of the Notes The obligation of the Subscriber to the Issuer to subscribe and pay for the Notes under the Subscription Agreement at the Closing are subject to the fulfillment, on or before the Closing, of each of the following conditions precedent: the representations and warranties made by the Issuer and the Guarantor under the Subscription Agreement remaining true and correct on and as of the Closing Date (except to the extent that a representation and warranty speaks as of a specific date, in which case such representation and warranty shall be true and correct as of such specific date); each of the Issuer and the Guarantor having performed and complied with all covenants, agreements, obligations and conditions contained in the Subscription Agreement that are required to be performed or complied with by it on or before the Closing; the Issuer having delivered to the Subscriber at the Closing a certificate certifying that the conditions set forth in the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled; each of the Transaction Documents having been executed and delivered by each party thereto (other than the Subscriber); - 4 - a director of the Issuer having delivered to the Subscriber at the Closing a certificate attaching (i) a copy of the articles of association of the Issuer as then in effect duly certified by a director of the Issuer, and (ii) copies of all resolutions approved by the sole shareholder and the directors of the Issuer related to the transactions contemplated hereby; the Issuer having provided the Subscriber with the latest draft financial statements of the Issuer ' s Group prepared as of 31 December 2018 in form reasonably satisfactory to the Subscriber; there has not occurred any condition, circumstance or change that has or is likely to have a material adverse effect on the business, assets (including intangible assets), liabilities, financial condition, property, results of operations or prospects of the Issuer ' s Group as a whole since the date of the Subscription Agreement; all authorization, approvals or permits, if any, of any governmental or regulatory authority or third party, that are required in connection with the lawful issuance and sale of the Notes pursuant to the Subscription Agreement having been duly obtained to the reasonable satisfaction of the Subscriber; the Guarantor has delivered, or procured the delivery of a certificate of incumbency of the Issuer to the Subscriber; and the Subscriber having obtained internal approvals for the transaction contemplated under the Transaction Documents. If any of the above conditions remains unfulfilled and is not waived by the Subscriber in writing on or before 1 November 2019, the Subscription Agreement may be terminated by the Subscriber upon a written notice to the other parties to the Subscription Agreement. Closing Closing shall take place on the Closing Date (or such later date as the Issuer and the Subscriber may agree), subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver (if applicable) of the conditions precedent as set out in the Subscription Agreement. INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER AND THE GUARANTOR The Issuer is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Guarantor. The Issuer is a leading provider of LNG industry chain solutions and customized offshore EPC services. The Guarantor is a company duly organized and existing under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. The Guarantor is a diversified group focusing on energy chemical services with three core businesses consisting of Engineering Services, Offshore & Marine Engineering and New Chemical Material. - 5 - INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The Company is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the Shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 25 August 1972. The Company is an investment holding company. The Subscriber is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Subscriber is principally engaged in the business of investment holding. The principal activities of the Group include investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION The Subscription will provide the Group with long-term investment opportunity which enables the Group to enhance its income stream as well as providing a stable investment return while utilizing its idle cash resources with commensurate risk. Having considered the terms of the Subscription, the Directors (including the independent non-executive directors) are of the view that the terms of the Subscription are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATION As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Board'' the board of Directors of the Company ''Business Day'' a day (other than a Saturday and Sunday or statutory public holiday) on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong ''Closing'' the closing of the Subscription as contemplated in the Subscription Agreement ''Closing Date'' the second (2nd) Business Day after fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the Subscription Agreement or such other date as may be agreed among the parties thereto, namely the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Subscriber - 6 - ''Company'' China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 245) ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Exchange Date'' the exchange date in respect of a Note ''Exchange Period'' as defined in the paragraph headed ''Principal Terms of the Notes'' in this announcement ''Exchange Price'' as defined in the paragraph headed ''Principal Terms of the Notes'' in this announcement ''Exchange Right'' the right of a Noteholder to exchange any Note into the Existing Shares ''Exchange Share(s)'' Existing Share(s) to be transferred to the Noteholder pursuant to the Exchange Right ''Existing Shares'' ordinary shares of the Target Company or shares of any class or classes resulting from any subdivision, consolidation or re-classification of those shares, which as between themselves have no preference in respect of dividends or of amounts payable in the event of any voluntary or involuntary liquidation or dissolution of the Target Company, issued by the Target Company and held by the Issuer from time to time ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Guarantee'' the irrevocable corporate guarantee with unlimited liability granted by the Guarantor to secure the performance of the obligations of the Issuer under the Notes and the performance of the obligations of the Issuer's Group under the Transaction Documents ''Guarantor'' Wison Group Holding Limited (惠生控股(集團)有限公司), a company duly organized and existing under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and having its registered office at Trident Trust Company (B.V.I.) Box 146, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Issue Date'' the date on which the Notes is issued - 7 - ''Issuer'' ''Issuer's Group'' ''Listing Rules'' ''Maturity Date'' ''Notes'' ''Noteholder'' ''PRC'' ''Redemption Amount'' ''Share(s)'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Subscriber'' ''Subscription'' ''Subscription Agreement'' ''Subscription Price'' Wison Offshore & Marine Limited (惠生海洋工程有限公 司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and indirectly and wholly-owned by the Guarantor and having its registered office at 12/F, 46, Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong the Issuer, the Target Company and its subsidiaries the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as defined in the paragraph headed ''Principal Terms of the Notes'' in this announcement 10% guaranteed exchangeable notes with the principal amount of US$38,000,000 pursuant to the Subscription Agreement with the benefit of, and subject to, the terms and conditions set out in the Terms the person in whose name a Note is registered the People's Republic of China the principal amount plus any interest accrued from and including the Issue Date to the date for redemption at the rate of 10% per annum on the principal amount of such Note minus the amount of interest already paid by the Issuer to the Noteholder the ordinary share(s) of the Company the holder(s) of the Shares of the Company The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited CM Strategic Investment Management Holding Limited, a company duly organized and existing under the laws of the Hong Kong and having its registered office at 22/F, China Taiping Tower, 8 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong the subscription of the Notes by the Subscriber in the principal amount of US$38,000,000 the subscription agreement dated 20 September 2019 and entered into between the Subscriber, the Issuer and the Guarantor in relation to the subscription for the Notes the subscription price for the Notes, being US$38,000,000 - 8 - ''Target Company'' a subsidiary of the Issuer being a limited liability company indirectly wholly-owned by the Guarantor ''Terms'' the terms and conditions of the Notes ''Transaction Documents'' the Subscription Agreement, the Notes (including the Terms), the Guarantee and the disclosure letter duly signed by the Issuer, with content and format to the satisfaction of the Subscriber ''US$'' United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America ''%'' per cent By Order of the Board China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited Tomohiko Watanabe Chairman Hong Kong, 23 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Tomohiko Watanabe, Mr. Ni Xinguang, and Ms. Li Wei as executive directors of the Company; (2) Mr. Wang Dongzhi as non-executive director of the Company; and (3) Mr. Wang Yongli and Ms. Zhou Hui as independent non-executive directors of the Company. - 9 - Attachments Original document

