China Molybdenum's Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo will maintain the same output this year as 2019 despite COVID-19 disruptions, Tenke Fungurume director Simon Tuma-Waku said on Thursday.

"We think we will be able to maintain the same amount of production as last year," Tuma-Waku told a virtual panel. "Production has more or less been maintained."

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Hereward Holland; editing by Jason Neely)