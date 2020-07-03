Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China-Mongolia border port sees more China-Europe freight trains in H1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

HOHHOT - A total of 956 China-Europe freight trains passed through the border port of Erenhot in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region in the first half of this year, an increase of 34 percent year-on-year, local authorities said on July 3.

Of them, 414 were outbound and 542 inbound, according to the Erenhot station of exit and entry frontier inspection.

These freight trains carried a total of 960,000 metric tons of goods worth around $1.7 billion from January to June, up 65.6 percent and 2.7 percent year-on-year, respectively, the local customs data showed.

Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe cargo rail transport service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the program. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the service remains a reliable transportation channel.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia. So far, there are 38 routes of China-Europe freight trains via the land port.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aSCHOONER CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SCH.P
AQ
08:02aQUANTAFUEL AS : | Extraordinary General Meeting - Minutes
AQ
08:02aGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of $1,142,100
AQ
08:01aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands Sleep Offering to Windsor, Ontario
AQ
08:01aMONETA PORCUPINE MINES : Announces $6.0 Million Financing
AQ
08:01aNEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. : Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : First study group has been dosed in Xspray Pharma's ongoing pivotal registration studies with HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aWhy This Chicago Cubs Super Fan Is Walking 100 Miles To Wrigley Field for Patient and Health Worker Safety
BU
08:01aChapter 11 U.S. Commercial Bankruptcies up 43% in June
GL
08:01aORGANIGRAM : Provides Update on COVID-19 Corporate Action Plan and Timing for Q3 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after divided cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group