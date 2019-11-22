Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China New City Commercial Development : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中 國 新 城 市 商 業 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1321)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board of directors (the "Board") of China New City Commercial Development Limited (the

  • Company") announces that Mr. Ng Mo Chun ("Mr. Ng") has resigned as the Company's financial controller, company secretary (the "Company Secretary") and will cease to act as an authorised representative under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process or notice in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (collectively the "Authorised Representatives") with effect from 30 November 2019. Mr. Ng confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Chong Yuk Fai ("Mr. Chong"), aged 38, has been appointed as the financial controller, Company Secretary and Authorised Representatives with effect from 30 November 2019. Mr. Chong has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chong had worked for an international accounting firm providing assurance services and a number of listed companies in Hong Kong responsible for financial management. Mr. Chong holds a bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance from The University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ng for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office and welcome Mr. Chong on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中國新城市商業發展有限公司

Shi Kancheng

Chairperson

The PRC, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Shuixiao, Ms. Jin Ni and Ms. Tang Yiyan as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Shi Kancheng, as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Ng Sze Yuen, Terry, Mr. Xu Chengfa and Mr. Yim Chun Leung, as independent non- executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

China New City Commercial Development Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aIMPACT MINERALS : New Porphyry-Copper Gold Targets at the Commonwealth Project near the Boda-Kaiser Discovery in the Lachlan Fold Belt
PU
04:07aKING FOOK : Interim results for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:07aMBB : Interim Statement September 30, 2019
PU
04:07aTONGGUAN GOLD : Resignation of a director and change of members of remuneration committee
PU
04:07aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Third Quarter Results
PU
04:07aSENETAS : AGM 2019 - Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation
PU
04:07aCFE : Quarterly information at 30 September 2019
PU
04:05aCOMMERZBANK : CEO calls on EU to stick to principles in face of U.S. policy
RE
04:05aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:02aSouth African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
2Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armored glass
3TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
4HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
5ARYZTA : ARYZTA : Q1 2020 - Revenue in line with expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group