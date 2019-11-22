China New City Commercial Development : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中 國 新 城 市 商 業 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1321)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board of directors (the "Board") of China New City Commercial Development Limited (the

Company ") announces that Mr. Ng Mo Chun (" Mr. Ng ") has resigned as the Company's financial controller, company secretary (the " Company Secretary ") and will cease to act as an authorised representative under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") and an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process or notice in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (collectively the " Authorised Representatives ") with effect from 30 November 2019. Mr. Ng confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Chong Yuk Fai ("Mr. Chong"), aged 38, has been appointed as the financial controller, Company Secretary and Authorised Representatives with effect from 30 November 2019. Mr. Chong has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chong had worked for an international accounting firm providing assurance services and a number of listed companies in Hong Kong responsible for financial management. Mr. Chong holds a bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance from The University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ng for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office and welcome Mr. Chong on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中國新城市商業發展有限公司

Shi Kancheng

Chairperson

The PRC, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Shuixiao, Ms. Jin Ni and Ms. Tang Yiyan as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Shi Kancheng, as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Ng Sze Yuen, Terry, Mr. Xu Chengfa and Mr. Yim Chun Leung, as independent non- executive directors of the Company.