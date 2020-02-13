Log in
China New City Commercial Development : GRANT OF OPTIONS

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中 國 新 城 市 商 業 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1321)

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of China New City Commercial Development Limited ("Company") announces that on 13 February 2020, the Company granted share options ("Share Options") to certain eligible persons (the "Grantees") to subscribe for an aggregate of up to 181,192,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") under the share option scheme ("Share Option Scheme") adopted by the Company on 20 May 2015, subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

The details of the Shares Options granted are set out below:

Date of Grant

:

13 February 2020 ("Date of Grant")

Exercise price per Share

:

HK$0.998

under the Options

Market Price of the Shares

:

(a)

HK$0.960, being the closing price per Share as stated in the daily

quotation sheets of the Stock Exchange on the Date of Grant; and

(b)

HK$0.998, being the average closing price per Share as stated

in the daily quotation sheets of the Stock Exchange for five

consecutive business days immediately preceding the Date of

Grant.

Number of Share Options

:

181,192,000 Share Options (each Share Option will entitle the holder of

granted

the Share Option to subscribe for one new Share).

Validity period of

:

From 13 February 2020 to 12 February 2022, both dates inclusive.

the Share Options

Vesting period

:

181,192,000 Share Options are exercisable from 13 February 2020 to 12

February 2022.

1

All Share Options were granted to the employees of the Company or other eligible participants under the Share Option Scheme.

None of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中國新城市商業發展有限公司

Shi Kancheng

Chairperson

The PRC, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dong Shuixiao, Ms. Jin Ni and Ms. Tang Yiyan as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Shi Kancheng, as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Ng Sze Yuen, Terry, Mr. Xu Chengfa and Mr. Yim Chun Leung, as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

China New City Commercial Development Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:00:08 UTC
