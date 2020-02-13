China New City Commercial Development : GRANT OF OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New City Commercial Development Limited

中 國 新 城 市 商 業 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1321)

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of China New City Commercial Development Limited ("Company") announces that on 13 February 2020, the Company granted share options ("Share Options") to certain eligible persons (the "Grantees") to subscribe for an aggregate of up to 181,192,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") under the share option scheme ("Share Option Scheme") adopted by the Company on 20 May 2015, subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

The details of the Shares Options granted are set out below: