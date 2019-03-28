China New Economy Fund : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Further information about those IFRSs that are expected to be applicable to the Company is described below.

Except for IFRS 16 as described below, the directors of the Company considered that the application of the other new and revised IFRSs will not have a material impact on the Company's financial results.

IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases, IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Agreement contains a lease, SIC-15 Operating leases - Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to recognise assets and liabilities for most leases. The standard includes two elective recognition exemptions for lessees - leases of low-value assets and short-term leases. At the commencement date of a lease, a lessee will recognise a liability to make lease payments (i.e., the lease liability) and an asset representing the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., the right-of-use asset). The right-of-use asset is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses unless the right-of-use asset meets the definition of investment property in IAS 40, or relates to a class of property, plant and equipment to which the revaluation model is applied. The lease liability is subsequently increased to reflect the interest on the lease liability and reduced for the lease payments. Lessees will be required to separately recognise the interest expense on the lease liability and the depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset. Lessees will also be required to remeasure the lease liability upon the occurrence of certain events, such as change in the lease term and change in future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine those payments. Lessees will generally recognise the amount of the remeasurement of the lease liability as an adjustment to the right- of-use asset. Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from the accounting under IAS

17.Lessors will continue to classify all leases using the same classification principle as in IAS 17 and distinguish between operating leases and finance leases. IFRS 16 requires lessees and lessors to make more extensive disclosures than under IAS 17. Lessees can choose to apply the standard using either a full retrospective or a modified retrospective approach. The Company will adopt IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019.

The Company plans to adopt the transitional provisions in IFRS 16 to recognise the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 January 2019 and will not restate the comparatives. In addition, the Company plans to apply the new requirements to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and measure the lease liability at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Company's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The right-of-use asset will be measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.

The Company plans to use the exemptions allowed by the standard on lease contracts whose lease terms end within 12 months as of the date of initial application.

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

For management purposes, the Company is organised into business units based on their categories of investments. During the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017, the Company has two reportable operating segments as follows:

Listed securities - Investments in equity securities listed on relevant stock exchange

Unlisted securities - Investments in private equity funds and private equities

The Company's turnover and segment result by geographical areas are not presented for the year ended 31 December 2018 as significant transactions are mainly based in Hong Kong.

Further details of the Company's investments are included in note 5 and note 10.