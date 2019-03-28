|
China New Economy Fund : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/28/2019 | 11:26pm EDT
CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND LIMITED
中 國 新 經 濟 投 資 有 限 公 司
(an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 80)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
RESULTS
The board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of China New Economy Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with the comparative figures for the year ended
31 December 2017, as follows:
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
REVENUE
|
4
|
9,403,558
|
821,073
|
Net loss on financial assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(80,521,383)
|
|
|
fair value through profit or loss
|
5
|
(472,963,362)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(18,998,620)
|
(13,713,844)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
|
(90,116,445)
|
(485,856,133)
|
Finance costs
|
6(a)
|
(2,842,992)
|
(23,520,463)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS BEFORE TAX
|
6(b)
|
(92,959,437)
|
(509,376,596)
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
-
|
(1,361,062)
|
LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY
|
|
(92,959,437)
|
(510,737,658)
|
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE COMPANY
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
|
(0.09)
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Diluted
|
|
(0.09)
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
216,175
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
568,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
216,175
|
|
568,162
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
564,493
|
|
|
|
Prepayments
|
|
|
410,943
|
Amount due from brokers
|
|
2,271,370
|
5,732,651
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
85,856,636
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
10
|
182,231,485
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
2,787,626
|
3,653,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
91,480,125
|
|
192,028,712
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
1,293,827
|
|
|
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
|
1,714,058
|
Amount due to brokers
|
|
17,155,439
|
5,646,820
|
Amount due to a related company
|
|
80,000
|
80,000
|
Loan payable and borrowings
|
|
-
|
66,976,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
18,529,266
|
|
74,417,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
72,950,859
|
|
117,611,514
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
73,167,034
|
|
118,179,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
73,167,034
|
|
118,179,676
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,682,468
|
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
11
|
|
389,415,599
|
Reserves
|
|
61,484,566
|
(271,235,923)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
73,167,034
|
|
118,179,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES
1.CORPORATION INFORMATION
China New Economy Fund Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 1 February 2010 under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability. The Company was established for the purpose of acting as a closed-ended investment company.
The Company's registered office is at P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is at Suite 902, 9/F, Ovest, 77 Wing Lok Street, Hong Kong.
The principal investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through globally investing in both private and public enterprises that have demonstrated the ability to manufacture a product or deliver a service that is supported by the economies of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
During the Year, the Company's investment activities are managed by China Everbright Securities (HK) Limited (the "Investment Manager").
2.1BASIS OF PREPARATION
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which have been measured at fair values. The financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") except when otherwise indicated.
2.2CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
The Company has adopted the following new and revised IFRSs for the first time for the current year's financial statements.
|
IFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
IFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
|
Amendments to IFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
|
Amendments to IFRS 4
|
Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
|
Amendments to IFRS 15
|
Clarifications to IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers
|
Amendments to IAS 40
|
Transfers of Investment Property
|
Amendments to IFRSs
|
Annual Improvements 2014-2016 Cycle
|
IFRIC 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
The Company applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 for the first time. The nature and effect of the changes as a result of adoption of these new accounting standards are described below. Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2018, but do not have an impact on the financial statements of the Company.
IFRS 9 Financial Instruments replaces IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, bringing together all three aspects of the accounting for financial instruments: classification and measurement, impairment and hedge accounting.
There was no significant impact on the Company's financial position and financial results upon initial application at 1 January 2018.
Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies is set out below:
IFRS 9 classifies financial assets into three principal classification categories: measured at amortised cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL"). These supersede IAS 39's categories of held-to-maturity investments, loans and receivables, available-for-sale financial assets and financial assets measured at FVPL. The classification of financial assets under IFRS 9 is based on the business model under which the financial asset is managed and its contractual cash flow characteristics.
In addition, the application of the Expected Credit Loss model under IFRS 9 has not significantly changed the carrying amounts of the Company's amortised cost financial assets.
In line with the characteristics of the Company's financial instruments as well as its approach to their management, the Company neither revoked nor made any new designations on the date of initial application. IFRS 9 has not resulted in changes in the carrying amount of the Company's financial instruments due to changes in measurement categories. All financial assets that were classified as fair value through profit or loss under IAS 39 are still classified as fair value through profit or loss under IFRS
9.All financial assets that were classified as loans and receivables are reclassified at amortised cost under IFRS 9. The classification for all of the Company's financial liabilities measured at amortised cost remain the same. The carrying amounts for all financial assets and financial liabilities at 1 January 2018 have not been impacted by the initial application of IFRS 9.
The carrying amounts of amortised cost instruments continued to approximate these instruments' fair values on the date of transition after transitioning to IFRS 9.
The Company adopted IFRS 15 on its effective date of 1 January 2018. IFRS 15 replaces IAS 18 Revenue and establishes a five-step model to account for revenue arising from contracts with customers. In addition, guidance on interest and dividend income have been moved from IAS 18 to IFRS 9 without significant changes to the requirements. Therefore, there was no impact of adopting IFRS 15 for the Company.
2.3ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
The Company has not early applied the following new or amended IFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective.
|
IFRS 16
|
Leases1
|
IFRS 17
|
Insurance Contracts3
|
Amendments to IFRS 3
|
Definition of a Business2
|
Amendments to IFRS 9
|
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation1
|
Amendments to IFRS 10
|
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or
|
and IAS 28
|
Joint Venture4
|
Amendments to IAS 19
|
Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement1
|
Amendments to IAS 28
|
Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures1
|
Amendments to IAS 1
|
Definition of Material2
|
and IAS 8
|
|
Amendments to IFRSs
|
Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle1
|
IFRIC 23
|
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments1
1Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019
2Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020
3Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021
4No mandatory effective date yet determined but available for adoption
Further information about those IFRSs that are expected to be applicable to the Company is described below.
Except for IFRS 16 as described below, the directors of the Company considered that the application of the other new and revised IFRSs will not have a material impact on the Company's financial results.
IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases, IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Agreement contains a lease, SIC-15 Operating leases - Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to recognise assets and liabilities for most leases. The standard includes two elective recognition exemptions for lessees - leases of low-value assets and short-term leases. At the commencement date of a lease, a lessee will recognise a liability to make lease payments (i.e., the lease liability) and an asset representing the right to use the underlying asset during the lease term (i.e., the right-of-use asset). The right-of-use asset is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses unless the right-of-use asset meets the definition of investment property in IAS 40, or relates to a class of property, plant and equipment to which the revaluation model is applied. The lease liability is subsequently increased to reflect the interest on the lease liability and reduced for the lease payments. Lessees will be required to separately recognise the interest expense on the lease liability and the depreciation expense on the right-of-use asset. Lessees will also be required to remeasure the lease liability upon the occurrence of certain events, such as change in the lease term and change in future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine those payments. Lessees will generally recognise the amount of the remeasurement of the lease liability as an adjustment to the right- of-use asset. Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from the accounting under IAS
17.Lessors will continue to classify all leases using the same classification principle as in IAS 17 and distinguish between operating leases and finance leases. IFRS 16 requires lessees and lessors to make more extensive disclosures than under IAS 17. Lessees can choose to apply the standard using either a full retrospective or a modified retrospective approach. The Company will adopt IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019.
The Company plans to adopt the transitional provisions in IFRS 16 to recognise the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 January 2019 and will not restate the comparatives. In addition, the Company plans to apply the new requirements to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and measure the lease liability at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Company's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The right-of-use asset will be measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before the date of initial application.
The Company plans to use the exemptions allowed by the standard on lease contracts whose lease terms end within 12 months as of the date of initial application.
3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
For management purposes, the Company is organised into business units based on their categories of investments. During the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017, the Company has two reportable operating segments as follows:
Listed securities - Investments in equity securities listed on relevant stock exchange
Unlisted securities - Investments in private equity funds and private equities
The Company's turnover and segment result by geographical areas are not presented for the year ended 31 December 2018 as significant transactions are mainly based in Hong Kong.
Further details of the Company's investments are included in note 5 and note 10.
