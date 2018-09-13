Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China New Economy Fund : Net Asset Value - Aug 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND LIMITED ʕ਷อ຾᏶ҳ༟Ϟࠢʮ̡

(an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 80)

As at 31 August 2018, the unaudited net asset value per share of China New Economy Fund Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.11.

The Company is managed by China Everbright Securities (HK) Limited.

The directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Mr. GU Xu and Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive directors, Mr. LAM Chun Ho as non-executive director, Mr. Faris Ibrahim Taha AYOUB, Mr. PUN Tit Shan and Mr. CHONG Ching Hoi as independent non-executive directors.

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

Disclaimer

China New Economy Fund Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aChina Mobile uses big data and AI to curb telecom fraud
AQ
05:50aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Fines UTC $13.9 Million For Illegal Overseas Payments
AQ
05:50aWhite Label Advertising PPC For Agencies Lead Generation Site Updated
AC
05:49aAnta eyes acquisition of Amer
AQ
05:48aDrama queen
AQ
05:48aGOODBYE JACK : Apple has killed off the last iPhones with 3.5mm headphone sockets
AQ
05:47aUNILEVER : Starlet off to UK
AQ
05:47aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : joins fight against cholera
AQ
05:47aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : India has highest number of female pilots in world
AQ
05:47aGlobal Goat Milk Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Flavored Milk to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : LG Display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.