China New Economy Fund : Net Asset Value - July 2019

08/13/2019 | 05:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND LIMITED

中 國 新 經 濟 投 資 有 限 公 司

(an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 80)

As at 31 July 2019, the unaudited net asset value per share of China New Economy Fund Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.06.

The Company is managed by China Everbright Securities (HK) Limited.

The directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Mr. GU Xu and Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive directors, Mr. LEUNG Wai Lim, Mr. SUN Boquan and Mr. CHONG Ching Hoi as independent non-executive directors.

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

Disclaimer

China New Economy Fund Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 09:56:02 UTC
