China New Economy Fund : Net Asset Value - July 2019

CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND LIMITED

中 國 新 經 濟 投 資 有 限 公 司

(an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 80)

As at 31 July 2019, the unaudited net asset value per share of China New Economy Fund Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.06.

The Company is managed by China Everbright Securities (HK) Limited.

The directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are Mr. GU Xu and Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee as executive directors, Mr. LEUNG Wai Lim, Mr. SUN Boquan and Mr. CHONG Ching Hoi as independent non-executive directors.

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019