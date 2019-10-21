China New Higher Education : ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New Higher Education Group Limited

中國新高教集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2001)

ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China New Higher Education Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 21 October 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), 2,810,400 share options (the "Share Options") to subscribe for the ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") were granted, subject to acceptance of the grantees (the "Grantees"), under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 20 March 2017.

The details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Each Share Option shall entitle the holder of the Share Option to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Share Option at an exercise price of HK$3.11 per Share, which represents the highest of (1) the nominal value of a Share; (2) the closing price of HK$3.11 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange on the Date of Grant; and (3) the average closing price of HK$3.004 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the Date of Grant.

The Share Options granted shall vest in the proposed Grantees in accordance with the timetable below, each with an exercise period commencing from the relevant Vesting Date and ending 5 years after the Date of Grant (for this purpose, the date or each such date on which the Share Options are to vest being hereinafter referred to as a "Vesting Date"):