China New Higher Education : ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

0
10/21/2019 | 08:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New Higher Education Group Limited

中國新高教集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2001)

ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China New Higher Education Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 21 October 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), 2,810,400 share options (the "Share Options") to subscribe for the ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") were granted, subject to acceptance of the grantees (the "Grantees"), under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 20 March 2017.

The details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Each Share Option shall entitle the holder of the Share Option to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Share Option at an exercise price of HK$3.11 per Share, which represents the highest of (1) the nominal value of a Share; (2) the closing price of HK$3.11 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange on the Date of Grant; and (3) the average closing price of HK$3.004 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the Date of Grant.

The Share Options granted shall vest in the proposed Grantees in accordance with the timetable below, each with an exercise period commencing from the relevant Vesting Date and ending 5 years after the Date of Grant (for this purpose, the date or each such date on which the Share Options are to vest being hereinafter referred to as a "Vesting Date"):

1

Vesting Date

Percentage of Share Options to vest

21 October 2020

30% of the total number of Share Options granted

21 October 2021

30% of the total number of Share Options granted

21 October 2022

40% of the total number of Share Options granted

Exercise of the Share Options is conditional upon the achievement of certain performance targets, during the exercise period of the Share Options. Subject to the Listing Rules and the Share Option Scheme, the Board reserves its rights to specify appropriate performance targets and conditions that must be achieved before the exercise of the Share Options for each of the individual Grantees at its absolute discretion.

Among the 2,810,400 Share Options, 499,700 Share Options were granted to the Directors of the Company and their associates with details as follows:

Number of

Share Options

Name of Grantees

Position

granted

Li Xiaoxuan

Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

122,900

Zhao Shuai

Executive Director

72,700

Chen Shuo

Non-executive Director

12,100

Kwong Wai Sun Wilson

Independent non-executive Director

12,100

Hu Jian Bo

Independent non-executive Director

8,700

Pang Tsz Kit Peter

Independent non-executive Director

135,600

Chan Tung Hoi

Independent non-executive Director

135,600

The grant of the Share Options to the Director has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors according to Rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules. The Grantee who is a Director has abstained from voting so far as the resolution for the approval of the grant of the Share Options to him was concerned. Save as disclosed in this announcement, none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules).

By order of the Board of

China New Higher Education Group Limited

Li Xiaoxuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaoxuan and Mr. Zhao Shuai, our non-executive Director is Mr. Chen Shuo, and our independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Chung Francis, Mr. Hu Jianbo, Mr. Kwong Wai Sun Wilson, Mr. Chan Tung Hoi and Dr. Pang Tsz Kit Peter.

2

Disclaimer

China New Higher Education Group Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:50:11 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

