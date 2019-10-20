China New Higher Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China New Higher Education Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the annual report of the Company dated 26 April 2019.

The Group owns Yunnan School and Guizhou School, and acquired Central China School, Northeast School, Henan School and Guangxi Schools (the "Schools"), all of which have been completed as at the date of this announcement. The Company has disclosed the relevant operational data of the Schools for the 2018/2019 academic year in the announcement dated 25 October 2018. During the 2018/2019 academic year, the Group newly invested in Gansu College, pending closing (together with the "Schools", the "All Schools").

The Board would like to update the shareholders and the potential investors on the relevant operational data of the Schools and the All Schools for the 2019/2020 academic year.

INCREASE IN NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS

The total number of enrolled students of the All Schools increased to 113,507 in the 2019/2020 academic year, representing an increase of approximately 21% as compared to 93,548 in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The total number of enrolled students of the Schools increased to 105,269 in the 2019/2020 academic year, representing an increase of approximately 13% as compared to 93,548 in the 2018/2019 academic year.