China New Higher Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

10/20/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New Higher Education Group Limited

中國新高教集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2001)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S BUSINESS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China New Higher Education Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the annual report of the Company dated 26 April 2019.

The Group owns Yunnan School and Guizhou School, and acquired Central China School, Northeast School, Henan School and Guangxi Schools (the "Schools"), all of which have been completed as at the date of this announcement. The Company has disclosed the relevant operational data of the Schools for the 2018/2019 academic year in the announcement dated 25 October 2018. During the 2018/2019 academic year, the Group newly invested in Gansu College, pending closing (together with the "Schools", the "All Schools").

The Board would like to update the shareholders and the potential investors on the relevant operational data of the Schools and the All Schools for the 2019/2020 academic year.

INCREASE IN NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS

The total number of enrolled students of the All Schools increased to 113,507 in the 2019/2020 academic year, representing an increase of approximately 21% as compared to 93,548 in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The total number of enrolled students of the Schools increased to 105,269 in the 2019/2020 academic year, representing an increase of approximately 13% as compared to 93,548 in the 2018/2019 academic year.

1

INCREASE IN AVERAGE TUITION FEE

The average tuition fees of the All Schools for the 2019/2020 academic year are expected to reach RMB10,995, representing an increase of approximately 11% as compared to RMB9,947 in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The average tuition fees of the Schools for the 2019/2020 academic year are expected to reach RMB10,847, representing an increase of approximately 9% as compared to RMB9,947 in 2018/2019 academic year.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors should note that the above announcement is made based on unaudited operational data of the Group and the information to the extent available to the Group and such data or information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the Company's audit committee.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the board of

China New Higher Education Group Limited

Li Xiaoxuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaoxuan and Mr. Zhao Shuai, our non-executive Director is Mr. Chen Shuo, and our independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Chung Francis, Mr. Hu Jianbo, Mr. Kwong Wai Sun Wilson, Mr. Chan Tung Hoi and Dr. Pang Tsz Kit Peter.

2

Disclaimer

China New Higher Education Group Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:00:06 UTC
