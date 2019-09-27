China Nonferrous Mining : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED REORGANISATION AT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER LEVEL - WAIVER FROM MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER REQUIREMENT

The Purchaser is principally engaged in mining and smelting of nonferrous metal products and international projects contracting. As disclosed in the 2019 interim report of the Purchaser, the consolidated operating income, net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Purchaser, and net cash flow from operating activities amounted to approximately RMB6.135 billion, RMB81 million and RMB787 million, respectively.

The Purchaser has applied for, and the Securities and Futures Commission has granted a waiver pursuant to Note 6(a)(i) to Rule 26.1 of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (the "Takeovers Code") (on the basis that each of CNMD and the Purchaser is within the same group of companies comprising the parent company and its subsidiaries) waiving the obligation on the part of the Purchaser to make a mandatory general offer that would otherwise be triggered by the Proposed Acquisition of the Relevant Shares by the Purchaser under Rule 26.1(a) of the Takeovers Code.

Accordingly, the Proposed Acquisition of the Relevant Shares by the Purchaser will not give rise to any obligation on the Purchaser to make a mandatory general offer for shares of the Company.

The directors of the Company noted that the Proposed Acquisition is still at a preliminary stage and it is still uncertain as to whether the Proposed Acquisition will materialise. The Company will make further announcement(s) on the Proposed Acquisition as and when appropriate and in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and the public are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited

Aibin HU and Man Yi WONG

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Tongzhou WANG, Mr. Xiaowei WANG, Mr. Lin ZHANG, Mr. Chunlai WANG and Mr. Kaishou XIE as executive Directors, Mr. Jinjun ZHANG as non-executive Director, and Mr. Chuanyao SUN, Mr. Jingwei LIU and Mr. Huanfei GUAN as independent non-executive Directors.