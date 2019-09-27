Log in
China Nonferrous Mining : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED REORGANISATION AT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER LEVEL - WAIVER FROM MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER REQUIREMENT

09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited

中 國 有 色 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 1258)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED REORGANISATION

AT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER LEVEL

WAIVER FROM MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER REQUIREMENT

This announcement is made by China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has been informed by China Nonferrous Mining Development Limited ( 中 色 礦 業 發 展 有 限 公 司*) ("CNMD"), its controlling shareholder, that as part of an intra-group restructuring, it is proposed that CNMD will transfer all of the 2,600,000,000 shares in the Company held by it (the "Relevant Shares"), representing approximately 74.52% of the Company's total issued share capital as of the date of this announcement, to 中 國 有 色 金 屬 建 設 股 份 有 限 公 司(China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.), whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000758.SZ) (the "Purchaser") (the "Proposed Acquisition"). Both of CNMD and the Purchaser are under control of and are subsidiaries of 中 國 有 色 礦 業 集 團 有 限 公 司(China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd*). The Purchaser also issued an announcement on the Proposed Acquisition today on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The Purchaser is principally engaged in mining and smelting of nonferrous metal products and international projects contracting. As disclosed in the 2019 interim report of the Purchaser, the consolidated operating income, net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Purchaser, and net cash flow from operating activities amounted to approximately RMB6.135 billion, RMB81 million and RMB787 million, respectively.

The Purchaser has applied for, and the Securities and Futures Commission has granted a waiver pursuant to Note 6(a)(i) to Rule 26.1 of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (the "Takeovers Code") (on the basis that each of CNMD and the Purchaser is within the same group of companies comprising the parent company and its subsidiaries) waiving the obligation on the part of the Purchaser to make a mandatory general offer that would otherwise be triggered by the Proposed Acquisition of the Relevant Shares by the Purchaser under Rule 26.1(a) of the Takeovers Code.

Accordingly, the Proposed Acquisition of the Relevant Shares by the Purchaser will not give rise to any obligation on the Purchaser to make a mandatory general offer for shares of the Company.

The directors of the Company noted that the Proposed Acquisition is still at a preliminary stage and it is still uncertain as to whether the Proposed Acquisition will materialise. The Company will make further announcement(s) on the Proposed Acquisition as and when appropriate and in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and the public are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited

Aibin HU and Man Yi WONG

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Tongzhou WANG, Mr. Xiaowei WANG, Mr. Lin ZHANG, Mr. Chunlai WANG and Mr. Kaishou XIE as executive Directors, Mr. Jinjun ZHANG as non-executive Director, and Mr. Chuanyao SUN, Mr. Jingwei LIU and Mr. Huanfei GUAN as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Nonferrous Mining Corp. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:06 UTC
