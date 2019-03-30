Log in
China Nonmanufacturing Index Edged Up to 54.8 in March

0
03/30/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged up to 54.8 in March from 54.3 in February, boosted by stronger demand and construction activities.

The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector increased to 52.5 in March from 50.7 in February. The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector was up a tick to 53.6 from 53.5 in February, while the subindex measuring construction activities rose to 61.7 in March from 59.2 a month earlier.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real estate and construction sectors. The data is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The official February manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, rose to a six-month high of 50.5 in March, compared with February's 49.2.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

Liyan Qi

0
