|
China Ocean Fishing : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)
06/24/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8047)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
1
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
5
|
960,595
|
|
1,294,944
|
Cost of services rendered and cost of goods sold
|
|
(879,603)
|
(1,224,370)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
80,992
|
|
70,574
|
Other revenue
|
5
|
438
|
|
12
|
Other income
|
5
|
45,667
|
|
22,237
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
|
(485)
|
(752)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(76,284)
|
(39,137)
|
Net impairment loss for trade receivables
|
|
(564)
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
|
(5,414)
|
(4,957)
|
Net unrealised profit on financial assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through profit or loss
|
|
-
|
26,700
|
Gain on changes in fair value on contingent
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration payable
|
|
2,729
|
|
-
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
-
|
(243)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
6
|
47,079
|
|
74,434
|
Income tax expenses
|
7
|
(503)
|
(15,151)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
46,576
|
|
59,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year:
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on consolidation
|
|
(56,001)
|
26,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(56,001)
|
26,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
|
(9,425)
|
86,251
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
9
|
43,668
|
|
57,054
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
2,908
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,576
|
|
59,283
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
(12,333)
|
84,022
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
2,908
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,425)
|
86,251
|
Earnings per share
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
HK1.14 cents
|
HK2.14 cents
|
Diluted
|
|
HK1.13 cents
|
HK1.96 cents
|
|
|
|
|
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
43,522
|
48,482
|
Construction in Progress
|
|
421,780
|
251,125
|
Intangible assets
|
|
-
|
89
|
Other assets
|
|
544
|
665
|
Goodwill
|
|
116,971
|
52,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
582,817
|
353,138
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
530
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
121
|
121
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
1,024,344
|
696,948
|
Loans receivables
|
|
70,913
|
179,112
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
-
|
50,701
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
14,326
|
19,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,110,234
|
946,711
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
11
|
215,088
|
262,276
|
Borrowings
|
|
87,325
|
23,959
|
Corporate bonds
|
|
7,589
|
|
-
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
50,238
|
Contingent consideration payable
|
|
15,739
|
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
12,347
|
13,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
338,088
|
350,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
772,146
|
596,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
1,354,963
|
949,559
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Deferred income
|
48,174
|
6,035
|
Borrowings
|
11,628
|
|
-
|
Corporate bonds
|
3,034
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
4,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,836
|
10,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
1,292,127
|
939,118
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
42,260
|
33,176
|
Reserves
|
1,189,893
|
859,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
1,232,153
|
892,751
|
Non-controlling interests
|
59,974
|
46,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
1,292,127
|
939,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:22:02 UTC
|
|