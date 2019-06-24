Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ocean Fishing : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

5

960,595

1,294,944

Cost of services rendered and cost of goods sold

(879,603)

(1,224,370)

Gross profit

80,992

70,574

Other revenue

5

438

12

Other income

5

45,667

22,237

Selling and distribution costs

(485)

(752)

Administrative expenses

(76,284)

(39,137)

Net impairment loss for trade receivables

(564)

-

Finance costs

(5,414)

(4,957)

Net unrealised profit on financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

-

26,700

Gain on changes in fair value on contingent

consideration payable

2,729

-

Other operating expenses

-

(243)

Profit before taxation

6

47,079

74,434

Income tax expenses

7

(503)

(15,151)

Profit for the year

46,576

59,283

2

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on consolidation

(56,001)

26,968

(56,001)

26,968

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

(9,425)

86,251

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

9

43,668

57,054

Non-controlling interests

2,908

2,229

46,576

59,283

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(12,333)

84,022

Non-controlling interests

2,908

2,229

(9,425)

86,251

Earnings per share

9

Basic

HK1.14 cents

HK2.14 cents

Diluted

HK1.13 cents

HK1.96 cents

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

43,522

48,482

Construction in Progress

421,780

251,125

Intangible assets

-

89

Other assets

544

665

Goodwill

116,971

52,777

582,817

353,138

Current assets

Inventories

530

-

Other assets

121

121

Trade and other receivables

10

1,024,344

696,948

Loans receivables

70,913

179,112

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

50,701

Bank balances and cash

14,326

19,829

1,110,234

946,711

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

215,088

262,276

Borrowings

87,325

23,959

Corporate bonds

7,589

-

Convertible bonds

-

50,238

Contingent consideration payable

15,739

-

Tax payable

12,347

13,817

338,088

350,290

Net current assets

772,146

596,421

Total assets less current liabilities

1,354,963

949,559

4

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

48,174

6,035

Borrowings

11,628

-

Corporate bonds

3,034

-

Deferred tax liabilities

-

4,406

62,836

10,441

NET ASSETS

1,292,127

939,118

Capital and reserves

Share capital

42,260

33,176

Reserves

1,189,893

859,575

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

1,232,153

892,751

Non-controlling interests

59,974

46,367

TOTAL EQUITY

1,292,127

939,118

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pTECHBRAIN : Finds Evidence of Gendered Language Bias in IT Industry Job Ads – and Pledges Action
BU
09:00pALPHABET : Toronto Officials Question Alphabet Unit's Ambitions for 'Smart City' -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:58pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Renegades to Unveil Premiere Midwest Esports Facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan
PU
08:53pWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Registration Statement
PU
08:53pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Control Tower
BU
08:48pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:47pCONIFEX TIMBER : and Hampton Lumber Announce Agreement for Sale of Fort St. James Sawmill
AQ
08:43pORION MINERALS : Presentation - Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Project
PU
08:42pSIMBISA BRANDS : join hands with the Gems
AQ
08:42pOANDO : SEC opposes joining of Oando in Tinubu's suit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities
4AT&T : AT&T : Launches 'Believe Las Vegas' Initiative
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Salah and Mané set to clash in Africa Cup of Nations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About