China Ocean Fishing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)

03/22/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕ਷ऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2019 (the "Announcement") and 20 March 2019 in relation to the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into between Mr. Theang and the Subsidiary in relation to the Disposal. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify the following matters in relation to the Disposal:

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE LAND

The total net book value of the Land shown in the accounting books and records of the Subsidiary as at the date of disposal is approximately US$567,000.

Save as disclosed above, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

Liu Rongsheng

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Rongsheng, Mr. Fan Guocheng and Ms. Wei Qing; non-executive Directors are Mr. Yang Yong and Mr. Lui Chun Pong; independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Pui Hung, Paton, Mr. Lam Man Hing and Mr. Li Cao.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website athttp://www.chinaoceanfishing. hk.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:39:05 UTC
