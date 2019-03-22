China Ocean Fishing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2019 (the "Announcement") and 20 March 2019 in relation to the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into between Mr. Theang and the Subsidiary in relation to the Disposal. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify the following matters in relation to the Disposal:

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE LAND

The total net book value of the Land shown in the accounting books and records of the Subsidiary as at the date of disposal is approximately US$567,000.

Save as disclosed above, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

