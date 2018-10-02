Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ocean Fishing : COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:47am CEST

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

THE GROWTH ENTERPRISE MARKET (GEM)

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司

Stock code (ordinary

8047

shares):

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the

"Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 02 October 2018

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Bermuda

Date of initial listing on GEM:

1 November 2001

Name of Sponsor(s):

Not applicable

Names of directors:

Executive Directors:

(please distinguish the status of the

Mr. LIU Rongsheng

directors - Executive, Non-Executive

Mr. FAN Guocheng

or Independent Non-Executive)

Ms. WEI Qing

Non-executive directors:

Mr. YANG Yong

Mr. LUI Chun Pong

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. PANG Pui Hung, Paton

Ms. LI Yuen Fong, Michelle

Mr. LAM Man Hing

1

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name of Shareholder

Number of shares of the

Approximately

Company held

percentage of the

issued share

capital

Liu Yi

724,292,000

18.16%

COFCO Capital (Hong Kong) CO., Limited

416,666,666

10.45%

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on

GEM or the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Not applicable

Financial year end date:

31 March

Registered address:

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

Head office and principal place of business:

Room 03, 22/F China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.chinaoceanfishing.hk

Share registrar:

Principal share registrar and transfer office Codan Services Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

Branch share registrar and transfer office Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

Auditors:

Reanda Lau & Au Yeung (HK) CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants

21/F, Tai Yau Building

181 Johnston Road Wanchai, Hong Kong

B. Business activities

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries are supply chain management services and money lending business.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in

3,987,622,179

issue:

Par value of ordinary shares in

HK$0.01 each

issue:

Board lot size (in number of

4,000 Shares

shares):

Name of other stock exchange(s)

on which ordinary shares are also

Not applicable

listed:

D. Warrants

Stock code:

Not applicable

Board lot size:

Not applicable

Expiry date:

Not applicable

Exercise price:

Not applicable

Conversion ratio:

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

Not applicable

No. of warrants outstanding:

Not applicable

No. of shares falling to be issued

upon the exercise of outstanding

warrants:

Not applicable

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

Not applicable

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

LIU Rongsheng

FAN Guocheng

WEI Qing

YANG Yong

LUI Chun Pong

PANG Pui Hung, Paton

LI Yuen Fong, Michelle

LAM Man Hing

NOTES

  • (1) This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.

  • (2) Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

  • (3) Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time) at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aNEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares dividends
PU
05:57aAZKOYEN : will introduce their last technological advances for Coffee vending machines at the Cafés de Colombia Expo 2018
PU
05:57aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2018
PU
05:57aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and AIS debut VIA, Asia’s first cross-border mobile payment alliance
PU
05:57aTRAVEL EXPERT ASIA ENTERPRISES : Next day disclosure return
PU
05:57aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - Amendment
PU
05:57aBROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT (THE ACT) : Annual Compliance Report
PU
05:57aRTG MINING : Initiates Trading on the OTCQB Exchange
AQ
05:54aHelp AG to address growing email security threats with new deal
AQ
05:52aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-02102018-00015
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
4General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.