China Ocean Fishing : COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET (in PDF)

Company name: China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited 中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司 Stock code (ordinary 8047 shares):

The information in this sheet was updated as of 02 October 2018

A. General

Place of incorporation: Bermuda Date of initial listing on GEM: 1 November 2001 Name of Sponsor(s): Not applicable Names of directors: Executive Directors: (please distinguish the status of the Mr. LIU Rongsheng directors - Executive, Non-Executive Mr. FAN Guocheng or Independent Non-Executive) Ms. WEI Qing Non-executive directors: Mr. YANG Yong Mr. LUI Chun Pong Independent non-executive directors: Mr. PANG Pui Hung, Paton Ms. LI Yuen Fong, Michelle Mr. LAM Man Hing 1

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name of Shareholder Number of shares of the Approximately Company held percentage of the issued share capital Liu Yi 724,292,000 18.16% COFCO Capital (Hong Kong) CO., Limited 416,666,666 10.45% Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Not applicable

Financial year end date:

31 March

Registered address:

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

Head office and principal place of business:

Room 03, 22/F China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.chinaoceanfishing.hk

Share registrar:

Principal share registrar and transfer office Codan Services Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

Branch share registrar and transfer office Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

Auditors:

Reanda Lau & Au Yeung (HK) CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants

21/F, Tai Yau Building

181 Johnston Road Wanchai, Hong Kong

B. Business activities

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries are supply chain management services and money lending business.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in 3,987,622,179 issue: Par value of ordinary shares in HK$0.01 each issue: Board lot size (in number of 4,000 Shares shares): Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also Not applicable listed: D. Warrants Stock code: Not applicable Board lot size: Not applicable Expiry date: Not applicable Exercise price: Not applicable Conversion ratio: (Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right) Not applicable No. of warrants outstanding: Not applicable No. of shares falling to be issued upon the exercise of outstanding warrants: Not applicable E. Other securities

Not applicable

Signed:

