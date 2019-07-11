|
China Ocean Fishing : COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET (in PDF)
07/11/2019 | 08:33am EDT
Case Number:
Company name:
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司
Stock code (ordinary
8047
shares):
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of 11 July 2019
A. General
Place of incorporation:
Bermuda
Date of initial listing on GEM:
1 November 2001
Name of Sponsor(s):
Not applicable
Names of directors:
Executive Directors:
(please distinguish the status of the
Mr. LIU Rongsheng
directors - Executive, Non-Executive
Mr. FAN Guocheng
or Independent Non-Executive)
Ms. WEI Qing
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. YANG Yong
Mr. LUI Chun Pong
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. PANG Pui Hung, Paton
Mr. LAM Man Hing
Mr. LI Cao
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):
(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company
Name of Shareholder
Number of shares of the
Approximately
Company held
percentage of the
issued share
capital
Liu Yi
724,292,000
17.14%
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange within the same group as Not applicable the Company:
Financial year end date:
31 March
Registered address:
Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11,
Bermuda
Head office and principal place of
Room 03, 22/F China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road,
business:
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Web-site address (if applicable):
www.chinaoceanfishing.hk
Share registrar:
Principal share registrar and transfer office
Codan Services Limited
|
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
Branch share registrar and transfer office
Tricor Tengis Limited
|
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
Auditors:
Reanda Lau & Au Yeung (HK) CPA Limited
|
21/F, Tai Yau Building
181 Johnston Road
Wanchai, Hong Kong
B. Business activities
(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)
The principal activity of the Company is investment subsidiaries are supply chain management services, business.
holding and the principal activities of its money lending business and ocean fishing
C. Ordinary shares
Number of ordinary shares in
4,225,960,179
issue:
Par value of ordinary shares in
HK$0.01 each
|
Board lot size (in number of
4,000 Shares
|
Name of other stock exchange(s)
on which ordinary shares are also Not applicable listed:
D. Warrants
Stock code:
Not applicable
Board lot size:
Not applicable
Expiry date:
Not applicable
Exercise price:
Not applicable
Conversion ratio:
(Not applicable if the warrant is
denominated in dollar value of
Not applicable
conversion right)
No. of warrants outstanding:
Not applicable
No. of shares falling to be issued
upon the exercise of outstanding
warrants:
Not applicable
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).
(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).
If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.
Not applicable
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
Signed:
LIU Rongsheng
FAN Guocheng
WEI Qing
YANG Yong
LUI Chun Pong
PANG Pui Hung, Paton
LI Cao
LAM Man Hing
Disclaimer
|