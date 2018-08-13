Log in
China Ocean Fishing : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE (in PDF)

08/13/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕ਷ऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 March 2018 and 9 March 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 8 June 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the subscription for shares in the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent under Subscription Agreement IV have been fulfilled. Completion of Subscription Agreement IV took place on 13 August 2018 and the Subscription Shares IV were issued to Subscriber IV.

The approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares has been granted by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, Subscriber IV is independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).

The following table shows the shareholding structure: (i) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) immediately after the Completion; and (iii) immediately after Completion of the Subscription and the Acquisition assuming full conversion of Convertible Bond to Conversion shares (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 8 June 2018 in relation to the acquisition of 65% equity interests in Lianyungang Anni Ocean Fishing Co., Ltd. (the "Acquisition Circular")). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Subscription Circular:

Immediately after Completion

of the Subscription and

assuming full conversion of

Convertible Bond

to Conversion shares

(as defined in the

As at the date hereofImmediately after CompletionAcquisition Circular)

No. of Shares

Approx.%

No. of Shares

Approx.%

No. of Shares

Approx.%

Shareholders

Subscriber I

70,000,000

1.93

70,000,000

1.75

70,000,000

1.74

Subscriber II

80,000,000

2.20

80,000,000

2.01

80,000,000

1.99

Subscriber III

184,204,000

5.08

184,204,000

4.62

184,204,000

4.58

Subscriber IV

-

-

360,000,000

9.03

360,000,000

8.96

Vendor A

-

-

-

-

28,989,960

0.72

Vendor B

-

-

-

-

2,182,040

0.05

Mr. Liu Yi

724,292,000

19.97

724,292,000

18.16

724,292,000

18.02

COFCO Capital

(Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

416,666,666

11.48

416,666,666

10.45

416,666,666

10.37

Ms. Wei Qing (Note 1, 2)

79,996,000

2.21

79,996,000

2.01

79,996,000

1.99

Mr. Fan Guocheng (Note 1)

800,000

0.02

800,000

0.02

800,000

0.02

Public Shareholders

2,071,663,513

57.11

2,071,663,513

51.95

2,071,663,513

51.56

Total

3,627,622,179

100.00

3,987,622,179

100.00

4,018,794,179

100.00

Notes:

  • 1) Ms. Wei Qing and Mr. Fan Guocheng are the executive Directors.

  • 2) Ms. Wei Qing is beneficially interested in 70,000,000 Shares through Sunny Sky Capital Management Limited.

3) The percentage figures have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, the total of the percentage figures as presented may not be equal to the arithmetic sum of the individual items.

By Order of the Board

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

Liu Rongsheng

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Rongsheng, Mr. Fan Guocheng and Ms. Wei Qing, the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Yong and independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Pui Hung, Paton, Ms. Li Yuen Fong, Michelle and Mr. Lam Man Hing.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website athttp://www.chinaoceanfishing.hk.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 15:09:02 UTC
