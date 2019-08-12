|
China Ocean Fishing : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8047)
FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
For the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period")
-
Revenue of the Group was approximately HK$159,388,000 as compared to the revenue of approximately HK$342,384,000 recorded in the corresponding period in 2018.
-
Profit of the Group for the Period was approximately HK$4,211,000 (2018: approximately HK$6,738,000).
-
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$5,085,000 (2018: approximately HK$7,234,000).
-
The Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend (2018: Nil).
-
Basic earnings per share of the Company was approximately HK0.12 cents (2018: approximately HK0.22 cents).
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the Period together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
3
|
159,388
|
342,384
|
|
Cost of services rendered and
|
|
|
(320,465)
|
cost of goods sold
|
|
(141,356)
|
Gross profit
|
|
18,032
|
21,919
|
|
Other revenue
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
Other income
|
|
4,550
|
3,650
|
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
|
(51)
|
(105)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(12,231)
|
(13,975)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(5,270)
|
(110)
|
Profit before taxation
|
|
5,033
|
11,388
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
4
|
(822)
|
(4,650)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
4,211
|
6,738
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
for the period, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on consolidation
|
|
(4,194)
|
(347)
|
Total comprehensive income for the
|
|
|
6,391
|
|
period
|
|
17
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Continued)
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
5,085
|
7,234
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(874)
|
(496)
|
|
|
4,211
|
6,738
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
891
|
6,887
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(874)
|
(496)
|
|
|
17
|
6,391
|
|
Dividends
|
7
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Earnings per share
|
5
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
|
HK0.12 cents
|
HK0.22 cents
|
- Diluted
|
|
HK0.12 cents
|
HK0.20 cents
|
Notes:
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda on 7 June 2001 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Bermuda Companies Act of 1981. The Company's shares are listed on GEM. The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is located at Room 03, 22/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries are the business of supply chain management services, money lending and ocean fishing.
2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
These unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong. These unaudited consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules"). The accounting policy adopted are consistent with those set out in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
The HKICPA has issued a number of new and revised HKFRSs and interpretations that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs has no material effect on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and there have otherwise been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in these financial statements.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated. Other than subsidiaries operating in Cambodia and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") of which the functional currency is US dollars and Renminbi respectively, the functional currency of the Company and other subsidiaries is HK$.
3. REVENUE AND OTHER REVENUE
An analysis of the Group's revenue and other revenue during the Period is as follow:
|
|
For the three months
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
|
|
Supply chain management services business
|
153,919
|
337,690
|
Ocean fishing business
|
5,429
|
3,513
|
Service fees from:
|
|
|
Interest income from loans to customers
|
40
|
1,181
|
Revenue
|
159,388
|
342,384
|
Interest income
|
3
|
9
|
Other revenue
|
3
|
9
|
Total revenue
|
158,391
|
342,393
