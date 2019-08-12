Log in
China Ocean Fishing : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

08/12/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period")

  • Revenue of the Group was approximately HK$159,388,000 as compared to the revenue of approximately HK$342,384,000 recorded in the corresponding period in 2018.
  • Profit of the Group for the Period was approximately HK$4,211,000 (2018: approximately HK$6,738,000).
  • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$5,085,000 (2018: approximately HK$7,234,000).
  • The Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend (2018: Nil).
  • Basic earnings per share of the Company was approximately HK0.12 cents (2018: approximately HK0.22 cents).

1

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the Period together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the three months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

3

159,388

342,384

Cost of services rendered and

(320,465)

cost of goods sold

(141,356)

Gross profit

18,032

21,919

Other revenue

3

3

9

Other income

4,550

3,650

Selling and distribution costs

(51)

(105)

Administrative expenses

(12,231)

(13,975)

Finance costs

(5,270)

(110)

Profit before taxation

5,033

11,388

Income tax expenses

4

(822)

(4,650)

Profit for the period

4,211

6,738

Other comprehensive income

for the period, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on consolidation

(4,194)

(347)

Total comprehensive income for the

6,391

period

17

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Continued)

For the three months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

5,085

7,234

Non-controlling interests

(874)

(496)

4,211

6,738

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

891

6,887

Non-controlling interests

(874)

(496)

17

6,391

Dividends

7

Nil

Nil

Earnings per share

5

- Basic

HK0.12 cents

HK0.22 cents

- Diluted

HK0.12 cents

HK0.20 cents

3

Notes:

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda on 7 June 2001 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Bermuda Companies Act of 1981. The Company's shares are listed on GEM. The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is located at Room 03, 22/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries are the business of supply chain management services, money lending and ocean fishing.

2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

These unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong. These unaudited consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules"). The accounting policy adopted are consistent with those set out in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The HKICPA has issued a number of new and revised HKFRSs and interpretations that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs has no material effect on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and there have otherwise been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in these financial statements.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated. Other than subsidiaries operating in Cambodia and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") of which the functional currency is US dollars and Renminbi respectively, the functional currency of the Company and other subsidiaries is HK$.

4

3. REVENUE AND OTHER REVENUE

An analysis of the Group's revenue and other revenue during the Period is as follow:

For the three months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

Supply chain management services business

153,919

337,690

Ocean fishing business

5,429

3,513

Service fees from:

Interest income from loans to customers

40

1,181

Revenue

159,388

342,384

Interest income

3

9

Other revenue

3

9

Total revenue

158,391

342,393

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:36:06 UTC
