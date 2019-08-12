China Ocean Fishing : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Notes:

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda on 7 June 2001 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Bermuda Companies Act of 1981. The Company's shares are listed on GEM. The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is located at Room 03, 22/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the principal activities of its subsidiaries are the business of supply chain management services, money lending and ocean fishing.

2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

These unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong. These unaudited consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules"). The accounting policy adopted are consistent with those set out in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The HKICPA has issued a number of new and revised HKFRSs and interpretations that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs has no material effect on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and there have otherwise been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in these financial statements.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated. Other than subsidiaries operating in Cambodia and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") of which the functional currency is US dollars and Renminbi respectively, the functional currency of the Company and other subsidiaries is HK$.