China Ocean Fishing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8047)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
LIU Rongsheng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) FAN Guocheng
WEI Qing
Non-executive Directors YANG Yong
LUI Chun Pong
Independent Non-executive Directors PANG Pui Hung, Paton
LI Yuen Fong, Michelle LAM Man Hing
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
LIU Rongsheng
|
Chairman
|
PANG Pui Hung, Paton
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
LI Yuen Fong, Michelle
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
LAM Man Hing
|
Member
Hong Kong, 2 October 2018
