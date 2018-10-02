Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ocean Fishing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:42am CEST

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕ਷ऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

LIU Rongsheng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) FAN Guocheng

WEI Qing

Non-executive Directors YANG Yong

LUI Chun Pong

Independent Non-executive Directors PANG Pui Hung, Paton

LI Yuen Fong, Michelle LAM Man Hing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Directors

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

LIU Rongsheng

Chairman

PANG Pui Hung, Paton

Chairman

Chairman

Member

LI Yuen Fong, Michelle

Member

Member

Member

LAM Man Hing

Member

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pCTC GLOBAL : Introduces Ultra-High Strength ACCC® AZR™ Conductor
BU
12:01pLumina Launches to Bridge Gap between Traditional Finance and Crypto
GL
12:01pAMAZON COM : Raises Minimum Wage to $15 for All U.S. Employees, Including Full-Time, Part-Time, Temporary, and Seasonal
BU
12:01pINVITATION : Media roundtable and call – AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals new company launch; 12:00 CET, October 9, 2018
GL
12:01pALLIED WALLET : Listed as a Key Player in $33.25 Billion Payment Gateway Market
BU
12:01pRadware Scheduled Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
12:01pKurin, Inc. Announces Agreement with Premier for Kurin Lock® to Help Impact Contaminated Blood Cultures
BU
12:01pVROOZI : Included in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in Procure-to-Pay Applications
BU
12:00pAKTIA BANK : sells the rest of its holdings in Folksam Non-Life Insurance Ltd.
AQ
11:57aNEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares dividends
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
4General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.