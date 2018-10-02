China Ocean Fishing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕ਷ऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

LIU Rongsheng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) FAN Guocheng

WEI Qing

Non-executive Directors YANG Yong

LUI Chun Pong

Independent Non-executive Directors PANG Pui Hung, Paton

LI Yuen Fong, Michelle LAM Man Hing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Directors Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee LIU Rongsheng Chairman PANG Pui Hung, Paton Chairman Chairman Member LI Yuen Fong, Michelle Member Member Member LAM Man Hing Member

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018