China Ocean Fishing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019 (in PDF)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
|
|
30/09/2019
|
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
04/10/2019
|
|
|
|
-
Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code:
|
|
8047
|
|
Description:
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
20,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$200,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
20,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$200,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code:
|
N/A
|
Description:
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code:
|
N/A
|
Description:
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
No. of preference
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code:
|
N/A
|
Description:
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other classes
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
of shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
|
|
|
HK$200,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
-
Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No. of preference
|
No. of other
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
4,225,960,179
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease) during the month
|
-
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
4,225,960,179
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
approval date
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer which may
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
be issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
thereto as at close of
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
thereto
|
the month
1. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
Nominal
|
|
|
No. of new
|
which may be
|
|
|
value at
|
|
Nominal
|
shares of issuer
|
issued pursuant
|
|
Currency
|
close of
|
Exercised
|
value at
|
issued during
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
the month
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
pursuant thereto
|
month
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
|
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|
|
Converted
|
|
|
|
the month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
of amount
|
Amount at close of
|
during the
|
Amount at close of
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
preceding month
|
month
|
|
the month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26/07/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
15,074,779.20
|
|
-
|
15,074,779.20
|
|
-
|
28,989,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion Price of HK$0.52 per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
Conversion Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(subject to adjustment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
SGM (27/06/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26/07/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
1,134,660.80
|
|
-
|
1,134,660.80
|
|
-
|
2,182,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion Price of HK$0.52 per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(subject to adjustment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
SGM (27/06/2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
