China Ocean Fishing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019 (in PDF)

China Ocean Fishing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019

10/04/2019 | 07:27am EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

30/09/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

04/10/2019

  1. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

8047

Description:

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000

(2) Stock code:

N/A

Description:

N/A

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

N/A

Authorised share

No. of preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

N/A

Authorised share

No. of other classes

Par value

capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

HK$200,000,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

  1. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

4,225,960,179

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease) during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

4,225,960,179

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
    Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

No. of new shares

approval date

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

of issuer which may

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

issuer issued during

be issued pursuant

class of shares

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

shares of issuer

Nominal

No. of new

which may be

value at

Nominal

shares of issuer

issued pursuant

Currency

close of

Exercised

value at

issued during

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

close of the

the month

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

pursuant thereto

month

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during

issued pursuant

Currency

Converted

the month

thereto as at

of amount

Amount at close of

during the

Amount at close of

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

preceding month

month

the month

thereto

month

1.

Convertible bonds

(26/07/2019)

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

15,074,779.20

-

15,074,779.20

-

28,989,960

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Conversion Price of HK$0.52 per

Subscription price

Conversion Share

(subject to adjustment)

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

SGM (27/06/2018)

2.

Convertible bonds

(26/07/2019)

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

1,134,660.80

-

1,134,660.80

-

2,182,040

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

Conversion Price of HK$0.52 per

Conversion Share

(subject to adjustment)

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

SGM (27/06/2018)

3.

HK$

HK$

HK$

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

HK$

HK$

HK$

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:26:03 UTC
