China Ocean Fishing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTRUCTION OF DEEP SEA SMART FISHERY PLATFORMS OPERATING IN CAMBODIA (in PDF)

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited ʕ਷ऎݱࣉᅞછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8047)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CONSTRUCTION OF DEEP SEA SMART FISHERY PLATFORMS OPERATING

IN CAMBODIA

This announcement is made by China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

PRELIMINARY SMART FISHERY PLATFORM CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 31 July 2019 (after trading hours), Jin Yu Tang (Shenzhen) Fishery Group Co., Ltd ଉέ̹ආ͗ੀဝุණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ,a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Preliminary Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement, as purchaser, with China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd* (םਠ҅ࠠ ʈ(ଉέ)Ϟࠢʮ̡), as the Builder, pursuant to which the Builder proposed to construct and sell, and the purchaser proposed to purchase, 3 smart fishery platforms and deep sea smart aquaculture project in Cambodia sea area.

Major terms of the Preliminary Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement

Date: 31 July 2019

Parties:

(i) Jin Yu Tang (Shenzhen) Fishery Group Co., Ltd ( ଉέ̹ආ͗ੀဝุණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is a subsidiary of the Company as the Purchaser;

(ii) China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd* ( םਠ҅ࠠʈ€ଉέϞࠢʮ̡ ), a company established in the PRC with limited liability as the Builder.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Builder and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

Smart Assets to be constructed

Pursuant to the Preliminary Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement, the Builder agreed to design, build, equip, complete, deliver and sell, and the Purchaser agreed to purchase and accept delivery of, 3 smart fishery platforms.

Consideration

The parties agreed that the consideration, which will be determined under the formal smart fishery platform construction agreement, will be payable in cash by the Company. The exact amount of the consideration payable for the Transaction shall be determine after the Builder has completed its on-site inspection processes and shall be subject to further negotiation between the Builder and the Purchaser.

Payment Terms

Save for the cost and expense, governing law and jurisdiction, and confidentiality clauses in the Preliminary Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement, the Preliminary Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement does not constitute any legally binding commitment of the Builder and the Purchaser in respect of the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to the execution and completion of the formal smart fishery platform construction agreement. The Builder and the Purchaser will further negotiate the conditions to the completion of the Transaction to be included in the formal smart fishery platform construction agreement.

Payment of the consideration will be made in five installments according to the stages of construction of the 3 smart fishery platforms.

INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES TO THE PRELIMINARY SMART FISHERY PLATFORM CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT

China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd* ( םਠ҅ࠠʈ€ଉέϞࠢʮ̡ ) is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of metal components and electromechanical equipment, marine engineering structure manufacturing and maintenance and manufacture of engineering vessels.

As far as the Directors are aware, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Builder is principally engaged in the construction and the repair of vessels.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE PRELIMINARY SMART FISHERY PLATFORM CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in supply chain management services, money lending business and ocean fishing.

The Company has been actively looking for opportunities to create shareholders' value through making investments and/or acquiring business or projects that have promising outlooks and prospects, in particular, marine fishing business. The Directors consider that the Transaction could provide an opportunity to the Company to enter into the smart aquaculture business. The smart aquaculture project is a supplement of ocean fishing to the Group's main business and bring a new business growth to the group, and therefore it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the terms of the Smart Fishery Platform Construction Agreement to be competitive, with reference to the market information the Company had obtained from shipbrokers and its own analysis of sale and purchase transactions of similar newly built platforms concluded recently in the market.

