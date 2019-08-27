|
China Ocean Fishing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO VENDING MACHINE PROJECT (in PDF)
08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
中國海洋捕撈控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8047)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO
VENDING MACHINE PROJECT
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 27 August 2019, Jin Yu Tang (Shenzhen) Fishery Group Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company entered into the cooperation agreement, with Shenzhen Deming Software Technology Service Co., Ltd* (深圳市 德銘軟件技術服務有限公司). Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Strategic Partner shall develop the seafood vending machine business in Hainan, PRC in the forthcoming two years by establishing 100 direct sales shop, and shall provide, install, maintain and operate, 5,000 sets of vending machines and Jin Yu Tang shall supply and deliver frozen seafood products for sale at such vending machines.
THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT
Date: 27 August 2019
Parties:
-
Jin Yu Tang (Shenzhen) Fishery Group Co., Ltd., a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is a subsidiary of the Company; and
-
Shenzhen Deming Software Technology Service Co., Ltd.* (深圳市德銘軟件技術服務有限公 司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, legal representative of which is Mr. Kwan Wai Man.
(each a "Party", and collectively the "Parties")
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Strategic Partner and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).
The Investment
It is currently expected that projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement will be finalised upon further progression of the project. The Group currently intends to fund the projects and transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement by its internal resources or, if necessary, financing from external sources, or by fund raising activities to be conducted by the Company, depending on the financial situation of the Company at the time of the project.
At any time during the term of the Cooperation Agreement, the Company may, at its sole discretion, elect to acquire the self-service vending machine business from the Strategic Partner, subject to, among other things, the financial performance of the projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement. Upon such election, the Company shall enter into further negotiations with the Strategic Partner in relation to the entering into of a formal agreement regarding such potential acquisition.
Should the projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement experience sustained growth, the Parties may elect to further develop the scope of such projects.
INFORMATION OF THE STRATEGIC PARTNER
The Strategic Partner is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, and the principal business of which is the provision of software and information technology services, and self- service vending machine marketing and manufacturing.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in supply chain management services, money lending and ocean fishing.
The Company has been actively looking for opportunities to create shareholders' value through making investments and/or acquiring businesses or entering into projects that have promising outlooks and prospects, in particular, the marine fishing and other related businesses. The Directors consider that the Cooperation Agreement could provide an opportunity to the Company to enter into the frozen seafood self-sales market in the PRC and therefore it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used shall have the following meanings:
"Board"
The board of Directors;
"Cooperation Agreement"
The cooperation agreement dated 27 August 2019 made
between Jin Yu Tang and the Strategic Partner;
"Company"
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited, a company
incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of
which are listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange;
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company;
"GEM Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM
of the Stock Exchange;
"Group"
The Company and its subsidiaries;
"Hong Kong"
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China;
"Jin Yu Tang"
Jin Yu Tang (Shenzhen) Fishery Group Co., Ltd., a
company established in the PRC with limited liability and
is a subsidiary of the Company;
"Parties"
Jin Yu Tang and the Strategic Partner, collectively;
"PRC"
People's Republic of China;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"Strategic Partner"
Shenzhen Deming Software Technology Service Co., Ltd.*
(深圳市德銘軟件技術服務有限公司), a company established
in the PRC with limited liability.
By Order of the Board
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited
Liu Rongsheng
Executive Director and Chairman
for identification purposes only
Hong Kong, 27 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Rongsheng, Mr. Fan Guocheng and Ms. Wei Qing; non-executive Directors are Mr. Yang Yong and Mr. Lui Chun Pong; independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Pui Hung, Paton, Mr. Lam Man Hing and Mr. Li Cao.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
