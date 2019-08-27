China Ocean Fishing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO VENDING MACHINE PROJECT (in PDF)

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Strategic Partner and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

The Investment

It is currently expected that projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement will be finalised upon further progression of the project. The Group currently intends to fund the projects and transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement by its internal resources or, if necessary, financing from external sources, or by fund raising activities to be conducted by the Company, depending on the financial situation of the Company at the time of the project.

At any time during the term of the Cooperation Agreement, the Company may, at its sole discretion, elect to acquire the self-service vending machine business from the Strategic Partner, subject to, among other things, the financial performance of the projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement. Upon such election, the Company shall enter into further negotiations with the Strategic Partner in relation to the entering into of a formal agreement regarding such potential acquisition.

Should the projects contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement experience sustained growth, the Parties may elect to further develop the scope of such projects.

INFORMATION OF THE STRATEGIC PARTNER

The Strategic Partner is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, and the principal business of which is the provision of software and information technology services, and self- service vending machine marketing and manufacturing.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in supply chain management services, money lending and ocean fishing.

The Company has been actively looking for opportunities to create shareholders' value through making investments and/or acquiring businesses or entering into projects that have promising outlooks and prospects, in particular, the marine fishing and other related businesses. The Directors consider that the Cooperation Agreement could provide an opportunity to the Company to enter into the frozen seafood self-sales market in the PRC and therefore it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.