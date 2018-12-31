Log in
China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 53.8 in December Vs 53.4 in November

12/31/2018

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 53.8 in December from 53.4 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector increased to 50.4 in December from 50.1. The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector dropped slightly to 52.3 from 52.4, while the subindex measuring construction activities rose sharply to 62.6 from 59.3.

The official December manufacturing PMI, also released on Monday, fell to 49.4 from 50.0 in November.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

