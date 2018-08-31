China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.2 in Aug Vs 54 in Jul

BEIJING--An official measure of activity outside China's factory gates rose in August after a one-month decline, as the country's service sector growth picked up.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 54.2 from July's 54.0, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity fell to 59.0 from 59.5, while the subindex measuring business activity for the service sector increased to 53.4 from 53.0.

The official August manufacturing PMI, released on Friday, also rebounded in August after two straight months' decline.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

