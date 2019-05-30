Log in
China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.3 in May Vs. 54.3 in April

05/30/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, stayed unchanged at 54.3 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector declined to 50.3 in May from 50.8 in April. The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector rose to 53.5 from 53.3, while the subindex measuring construction activities fell to 58.6 from 60.1.

The official May manufacturing PMI, also released on Friday, fell to 49.4 from 50.1 in April.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

