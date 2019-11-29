China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.4 in Nov Vs 52.8 in Oct

BEIJING -- China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, jumped to 54.4 in November from 52.8 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector rose to 53.5 from 51.4 in October, while the subindex measuring construction activities dropped to 59.6 from 60.4. The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector increased to 51.3 in November from 49.4 in October.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on the replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released on Saturday, rose to 50.2 in November, compared with October's 49.3.

