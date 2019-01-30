China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.7 in Jan Vs 53.8 in Dec

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 54.7 in January from 53.8 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector increased to 51.0 in January from 50.4 last month. The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector climbed to 53.6 from 52.3 in December, while the subindex measuring construction activities fell to 60.9 in January from 62.6 last month.

The official January manufacturing PMI, also released on Thursday, edged up to 49.5 from 49.4 in December.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 36 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

