Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 04:18am CEST

BEIJING--An official measure of activity outside China's factory gates rose to a three-month high in September, boosted by a strong rebound in construction activity.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 54.9 from August's 54.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity jumped to 63.4 from 59.0 in August, while the subindex measuring business activity for the service sector was unchanged at 53.4. The new-orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector climbed to 51.0 from 50.6.

The official September manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, dropped to a seven-month low in September.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

--Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChina widens income tax exemption for foreign investors
RE
01:17pChina's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Conflict With U.S. Intensifies
DJ
01:15pDollar Loses Its Mojo
DJ
01:06pBrexit has cost Britain 500 million pounds a week, study says
RE
12:53pECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019 - Tagesspiegel
RE
12:41pHUTN : EF Hutton Sponsors ACEx A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
12:32pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : held a training program in Sudan
PU
12:01pSudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch
RE
10:22aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Records Highest Average Daily Volumes
PU
10:07aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : Conducts a Specialized Training Program on “Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports” upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan
5QALAA HOLDINGS SAE : QALAA SAE : revenues reports growth of 39% y-o-y in 2Q18 to EGP 3.1 billion; EBITDA recor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.