China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High

BEIJING--An official measure of activity outside China's factory gates rose to a three-month high in September, boosted by a strong rebound in construction activity.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 54.9 from August's 54.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity jumped to 63.4 from 59.0 in August, while the subindex measuring business activity for the service sector was unchanged at 53.4. The new-orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector climbed to 51.0 from 50.6.

The official September manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, dropped to a seven-month low in September.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

--Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com