China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Shows Slower Growth in September

09/29/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

BEIJING--Economic activity outside China's factory gates expanded at a slightly slower pace in September than August, with momentum in construction losing steam as while Beijing tightened control over property bubbles, an official gauge showed Monday.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index edged down to 53.7 in September from 53.8 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below that level suggests contraction.

The subindex measuring construction activity declined to 57.6 in September from 61.2 in August, while a component of the index measuring sentiment among service providers climbed to 53.0 from 52.5 over the period. The new orders subindex for the nonmanufacturing sector as a whole increased to 50.5 from 50.1.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers segments such as retail, aviation and software, as well as real estate and construction. The PMI data are based on the replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies across 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

China's official September manufacturing PMI, also released on Monday, rose to 49.8 in September from 49.5 in August, staying in contraction territory for five straight months.

--Grace Zhu

