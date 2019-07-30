Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 53.7 in July From 54.2 in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged down to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below that level suggests a contraction.

The subindex measuring business activity in the services sector fell to 52.9 from 53.4 over the period, while the construction subindex dropped to 58.2 from 58.7. The new orders subindex for the nonmanufacturing sector as a whole declined to 50.4 from 51.5 on the month.

The expansion in services was curbed by slower growth in the wholesale and financial sectors, bureau economist Zhao Qinghe said in a separate statement accompanying the data.

He said that high temperatures and storms in many of the country's regions affected production in the construction sector in July.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers segments such as retail, aviation and software, as well as real estate and construction. The PMI data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies across 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

China's official July manufacturing PMI, also released on Wednesday, rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained stuck in contraction territory, where it has lingered for three straight months.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pTop Thai retailer Central Group plans IPO of department store unit
RE
10:35pU.S. NEGOTIATORS NEED TO SHOW 'SINCERITY' IN SHANGHAI TALKS : China state media
RE
10:35pChina, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai
RE
10:28pShanghai steel futures rise on talks of extended Tangshan output curbs
RE
10:25pRICHARD LI : After $6 billion M&A spree, insurer FWD eyes China foray ahead of IPO
RE
10:18pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:16pFederal Judge Overturns IRS Donor-Disclosure Change
DJ
10:15pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:14pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
09:52pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group