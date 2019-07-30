China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 53.7 in July From 54.2 in June

BEIJING--China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged down to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below that level suggests a contraction.

The subindex measuring business activity in the services sector fell to 52.9 from 53.4 over the period, while the construction subindex dropped to 58.2 from 58.7. The new orders subindex for the nonmanufacturing sector as a whole declined to 50.4 from 51.5 on the month.

The expansion in services was curbed by slower growth in the wholesale and financial sectors, bureau economist Zhao Qinghe said in a separate statement accompanying the data.

He said that high temperatures and storms in many of the country's regions affected production in the construction sector in July.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers segments such as retail, aviation and software, as well as real estate and construction. The PMI data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies across 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

China's official July manufacturing PMI, also released on Wednesday, rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained stuck in contraction territory, where it has lingered for three straight months.

