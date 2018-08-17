Log in
China Offshore Wind Power Industry Research Report, 2018-2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 09:49am CEST

The "China Offshore Wind Power Industry Research Report, 2018-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, China installed 319 new turbines for offshore wind power, with a capacity of 1160MW, an increase of 97% over the previous year. The cumulative capacity of the offshore wind power showed an explosive growth, from 150MW in 2010 to 2790MW in 2017. The proportion of newly installed offshore wind power in integrated new installation increased rapidly, from 0.74% in 2010 to 5.90% in 2017.

Beginning in 2017, offshore wind power was fully launched in China, and the installed capacity of offshore wind power continued to expand. In 2017, domestic offshore wind power project tenders were 3.4GW, up 81% year-on-year, accounting for 12.5% of the overall national tenders. According to the national 13th five-year plan' for wind power development, the construction scale of offshore wind power will reach 10GW by 2020, and the cumulative grid-connection capacity will be more than 5GW.

The CAGR of installed offshore wind power capacity will exceed 75% in the next four years. Combined with the 13th five-year development goal of offshore wind power, we expect China's cumulative installed capacity of offshore wind power will reach 15.78GW by 2020.

The domestic offshore generating sets are faced with obvious shortcomings such as lack of effective verification and lack of standards. The technology gap with overseas companies is apparent. The main capacity of China's offshore wind power turbines is 3MW-4MW, and most of the 5MW-6MW wind power turbines are still in the stage of small batch test. The independent R&D has made some breakthroughs, but the core technology still relies on mature overseas companies.

In Europe, 6 MW offshore wind power turbines have been industrialized, 8.5 MW and 9.5 MW offshore wind power turbines have entered the trial operation stage, and 12MW offshore wind power turbines have also begun to be designed. Currently China cannot realize localization of large power wind turbines, coupled with the limited technical level, the cost of domestic wind power turbines manufacturing is still relatively high, which is about RMB 5,000-8,000/KW.

By the end of 2017, there were 11 domestic offshore wind turbine suppliers with a 150MW+ capacity and a total of 8 manufacturers got new turbine hoisting. The market is highly concentrated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Snapshot of Policies

3. Landscape of Industry Chain

4 Cost down driven by technology changes

5 Major Offshore Wind Turbine Players in China

6 Major Offshore Wind Tower Players in China

7 Major Offshore Wind Submarine Cable Players in China

8 Industry Development Trends

Companies Mentioned

  • Goldwind
  • Envision
  • CSIC Haizhuang
  • SINOVEL
  • Xinjiang Golden Wind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • CSIC Haizhuang Windpower Co., Ltd.
  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
  • Zhejiang Windey Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
  • Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd
  • Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhcgks/china_offshore?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
