China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options

中油港燃能源集團控股有限公司

CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8132

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 23.06A of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that the Board had resolved to grant an aggregate of 35,700,000 share options (the "Options") to certain Directors, senior management and consultants of the Group (collectively, the "Grantees") on 16 April 2019 (the "Date of Grant"), to subscribe for an aggregate of up to 35,700,000 ordinary shares (each a "Share") of HK$0.004 each in the share capital of the Company subject to acceptance of the Grantees, under the share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") adopted by the Company on 27 April 2011 and the payment of HK$1.00 by each of the Grantees upon acceptance of the Options.

Details of the Options granted are set out below: