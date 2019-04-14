China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

中油港燃能源集團控股有限公司

CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8132

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

On 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to allot and issue and the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 17,570,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement.

The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the market price of the Shares, the recent trading volume of the Shares and the prospects of the Group. The total subscription price of approximately HK$5,798,100 is calculated based on the Subscription Price of HK$0.33 per Subscription Share, which represents: (i) a discount of approximately 5.71% to the closing price of HK$0.35 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Subscription Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 9.34% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.364 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days of the Shares immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement.

The 17,570,000 Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 4.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 4.42% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares immediately after the Completion, assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company (other than the issue of the Subscription Shares) between the date of this announcement and the Completion.