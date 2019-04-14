|
China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate
04/14/2019 | 08:43pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is made for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
中油港燃能源集團控股有限公司
CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 8132
SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
On 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to allot and issue and the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 17,570,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement.
The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the market price of the Shares, the recent trading volume of the Shares and the prospects of the Group. The total subscription price of approximately HK$5,798,100 is calculated based on the Subscription Price of HK$0.33 per Subscription Share, which represents: (i) a discount of approximately 5.71% to the closing price of HK$0.35 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Subscription Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 9.34% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.364 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days of the Shares immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement.
The 17,570,000 Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 4.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 4.42% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares immediately after the Completion, assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company (other than the issue of the Subscription Shares) between the date of this announcement and the Completion.
The Subscription is conditional upon the fulfillment of the approval by the GEM Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares.
As Completion is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement and the Subscription may or may not proceed to Completion. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
INTRODUCTION
On 12 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to allot and issue and the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 17,570,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement.
THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
|
Date:
|
12 April 2019
|
Parties:
|
(i)
|
the Company; and
|
|
(ii)
|
Ms. Qu Ziyu* (曲梓語), as the Subscriber.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Subscriber is Independent Third Party prior to the entering into of the Subscription Agreement and the Subscriber and its associates do not hold any Shares as at the date of this announcement.
Subscription Shares
Subject to the fulfilment of the conditions and the terms set out in the Subscription Agreement, the Company has agreed to allot and issue and the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 17,570,000 Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price. The 17,570,000 Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 4.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 4.42% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares immediately after the Completion, assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company (other than the issue of the Subscription Shares) between the date of this announcement and the Completion.
The aggregate nominal value of the Subscription Shares is HK$70,280.
Ranking of the Subscription Shares
The Subscription Shares, when issued and fully paid up, shall rank pari passu among themselves and with all of the Shares in issue as at the Completion Date.
Subscription Price
The total subscription price of approximately HK$5,798,100 is calculated based on the Subscription Price of HK$0.33 per Subscription Share, which represents: (i) a discount of approximately 5.71% to the closing price of HK$0.35 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Subscription Agreement, and (ii) a discount of approximately 9.34% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.364 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five trading days of the Shares immediately prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement.
The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the market price of the Shares, the recent trading volume of the Shares and the prospects of the Group. The Board (including the independent non- executive Directors) considers that the Subscription Price and the terms of the Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable and that the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The aggregate Subscription Price for all 17,570,000 Subscription Shares shall be settled by the Subscriber in cash upon completion.
Conditions of the Subscription
Completion is conditional upon the fulfillment of the approval by the GEM Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares;
If the above condition is not fulfilled on or before 30 April 2019, the Subscription Agreement will lapse and become null and void and the parties will be released from all obligations thereunder, save for, among others, the liabilities for any antecedent breaches thereof.
Completion
Subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, the Completion shall take place on the Completion Date or such other date as the parties may agree in the office of the Company or at such other place in such other manners as the parties may agree and each party shall perform its respective obligations as set out in the Subscription Agreement.
General Mandate
The Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 71,424,563 Shares (after taking into account of the Share Consolidation). As at the date of this announcement, the Company has outstanding Notes which were issued under the General Mandate, and upon full exercise of the Notes, 3,750,000 Shares will be issued and allotted under the General Mandate (after taking into account the effect of the adjustments to the outstanding Notes as a result of the Share Consolidation). On 26 March 2019, a total of 22,897,000 Shares have been successfully placed in accordance with the placing agreement dated 21 February 2019. As such, the Company has unused General Mandate to issue up to 44,777,563 Shares. The General Mandate is sufficient for the allotment and issue of all the Subscription Shares upon Completion. As such, the issue of the Subscription Shares is not subject to further Shareholders' approval.
Application for listing
Application will be made by the Company to the GEM Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares.
REASONS FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION AND USE OF PROCEEDS
The Group is principally engaged in the oil and chemicals trading businesses.
The Directors consider that the Subscription will strengthen the Group's financial position, and enlarge the Shareholders' base of the Company which may in turn enhance the liquidity of the Shares, and provide working capital to the Group to meet its financial obligations.
The gross proceeds of the Subscription are approximately HK$5.79 million. The net proceeds of the Subscription are approximately HK$5.50 million The Company intends to use the net proceeds as follows: HK$2.50 million will be used as repayment of interest of promissory notes due in the financial year ending 31 March 2019 and HK$3.00 million will be used as general working capital of the Group where approximately HK$0.8 million for office expenses; approximately HK$1.0 million for directors' remuneration and staff costs; and approximately HK$1.2 million for professional fees.
The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the terms of the Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, after having made all reasonable enquiries, the existing shareholding structure of the Company as at the date of this announcement and the effect on the shareholding structure of the Company upon issue of the Subscription Shares immediately after the Completion (assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company (other than the issue of the Subscription Shares) between the date of this announcement and the Completion) is set out as follows:
|
|
As at the date of
|
Upon allotment and issue of
|
Shareholder
|
this announcement
|
the Subscription Shares
|
|
Number of
|
Approximate
|
Number of
|
Approximate
|
|
Shares
|
%1
|
Shares
|
%1
|
Mr. Zou Donghai
|
35,000,000
|
|
9.21%
|
35,000,000
|
8.80%
|
Dr. Ho Chun Kit Gregory
|
3,127,500
|
0.82%
|
3,127,500
|
0.79%
|
Dr. Zheng Jian Peng
|
2,640,000
|
0.69%
|
2,640,000
|
0.66%
|
Public Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Subscriber
|
-
|
-
|
17,570,000
|
4.42%
|
Other public Shareholders
|
339,252,318
|
89.28%
|
339,252,318
|
85.33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
380,019,818
|
|
100.00%
|
397,589,818
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1.The percentage figures in this table are subject to rounding adjustment.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:42:07 UTC
|
|