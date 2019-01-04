China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8132

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of (the "Announcements") of China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 December 2018 and 28 December 2018 in relation to the placing of new Shares under General Mandate. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

According to the Announcements, in the event that any of the conditions of the Placing are not fulfilled on or before 4 January 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties to the Placing Agreement in writing) (the "Long Stop Date"), all rights, obligations and liabilities of the parties to the Placing Agreement shall cease and terminate and neither of the parties thereto shall have any claim against the other save for any antecedent breach under the Placing Agreement prior to such termination.

On 4 January 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into a supplemental agreement to amend the Long Stop Date.

The Company and the Placing Agent have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 11 January 2019. The Board considers that the extension of the Long Stop Date would be in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Save and except for the aforesaid extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms of the Placing Agreement remain unchanged.

